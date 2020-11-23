Fans Not Happy About Doja Cat Winning AMAs Best New Artist Award Over Lil Baby

Last night should have been Lil Baby’s night, according to his fans and followers when the American Music Awards were televised.

His album My Turn has been a top seller this year, while two of his singles “Emotionally Scarred” and “The Bigger Picture” have become hits for the Hip-Hop artist. With the year he has been having, winning some of the awards would have definitely been icing on the cake.

Yet, that has not been happening so far, so a lot of devotees were hoping the AMAs would honor him in a big way.

From Uproxx:

Last night at the American Music Awards, Lil Baby was one of the six artists shortlisted to win Best New Artist alongside DaBaby, Doja Cat, Lewis Capaldi, and Roddy Ricch.

This could have been the award show were Baby get the Best New Artist win. He didn’t as someone else took home the prize instead:

Doja Cat ultimately took home the award, leaving Baby’s fans doubly disappointed after he failed to win Album Of The Year at the 2020 BET Hip-Hop Awards — an award that went to Roddy Ricch for Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial.

Fans and users took to social media to express their frustrations over someone as controversial as Doja winning over Baby. They were not too happy over that decision:

How the hell Doja cat win over Lil baby i’m tired of that man getting robbed — peter (@gloryboypeter) November 23, 2020

YALL TELLIN ME LIL BABY LOST TO DOJA CAT?? OL GIRL WHO WAS IN CHAT ROOMS WIT RACISTS ??? — sir geo (@geoovenchy) November 23, 2020

the AMA’S was definitely rigged .. cus how tf @DojaCat win over @lilbaby4PF and @theestallion 🤬 we need a recount ASAP! — the moneybagg $ (@xxalexisss_) November 23, 2020

I love Doja Cat, but she shouldn’t have beat Da Baby, Lil Baby, Roddy or Meg for best new artist #AmericanMusicAwards — Caramel 🥵🍯 (@_Lashea29) November 23, 2020

no hate … but HOW did Doja Cat beat Lil baby, DaBaby, Roddy, AND Maegan !?!? #AMAs2020 — XXII•XII (@paaytenm) November 23, 2020

Doja cat over lil baby and roddy ricch?!? I laughed out loud — Tyler Keefe (@Chief_KEEFE13) November 23, 2020

Not the amas dubbing summer walker, meg, and lil baby for some damn doja cat — a1rob._ (@LAKIATOCUTEE) November 23, 2020

How tf dis DOJA CAT win new artist of the year. Over Lil Baby, Roddy & dababy?😭😭😭😭😭 — McFly 😎 (@This_is_Jay_) November 23, 2020

As you can see with the fan responses above, they felt that Doja should NOT have won over the likes of Megan Thee Stallion, Roddy Ricch and Summer Walker among others, including of course, Baby.

No word yet from Baby on what he thinks of the AMAs snub and whether he thinks he deserved the Best New Artist award, or if Doja was the correct winner.

