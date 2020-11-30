LOCAL NEWS: Chipotle Adding Two New Northeast Ohio Locations With “Chipotlanes”

Chipotle Mexican Grill is welcoming two new locations in the Greater Cleveland area with drive-thru windows for customers to receive their food in a more socially distant manner.

From WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland:

The first restaurant — in Mentor — opened today. It’s at 7787 Reynolds Road. The other restaurant will open later this year on Aurora Road in Aurora.

Both spots will operate every Monday through Sunday from 10:45 a.m. until 10 p.m.

They will also have a unique feature for those who are both tech-savvy and on-the-go:

Both will offer what’s being called a “Chipotlane” — a drive-thru pick-up lane that lets customers pick up orders without leaving their vehicles.

Of course, they will comply with COVID-19 guidelines and restrictions for those that want to eat inside or just simply want to stop in and pick up their order.

