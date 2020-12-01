The Bijou Star Files: True Kitchen & Kocktails and The Twerk That Went Bad

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, December 1, 2020: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

The Owner Of Dallas Restaurant ‘True Kitchen & Kocktails’ Speaks Out After Viral Video Shows Him Confronting Customers About Twerking In The Establishment

The owner of the Dallas establishment True Kitchen & Kocktails has been going viral after he was seen confronting customers who were twerking inside of the restaurant. The delivery of his message has been met with mixed reviews throughout social media.

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Jake Paul’s Mansion Party Pisses Off Calabasas Mayor

Jake Paul threw a rager of a party at his Calabasas mansion after knocking out Nate Robinson — something that’s infuriating the Mayor, and which could end up costing Jake.

Lil Wayne Says ‘Unrelated 3rd Party’ Torpedoed Performance at Mike Tyson Fight

Lil Wayne is blaming an “unrelated 3rd party” for screwing up his plans to perform at the Mike Tyson fight.

12 articles of impeachment filed against Gov. Mike DeWine by fellow Republicans

The articles allege DeWine has abused his power as governor and has violated both the Ohio and U.S. Constitutions as well as Ohio Revised Code.

KELLY CLARKSON WINS PRIMARY CUSTODY IN DIVORCE… HUSBAND WANTS $436,000 A MONTH IN SUPPORT

Kelly Clarkson just scored a big victory in her divorce case … the judge just awarded her primary custody of their 2 children in Los Angeles.

FLOYD MAYWEATHER To Black Athletes …STOP MOCKING NATE ROBINSON

Floyd Mayweather is calling on everyone to stop clowning Nate Robinson for getting knocked out this weekend … saying, “I will never kick my brother when he’s down.”

Rick Ross Announces Partnership With Affordable Health Care Provider Jetdoc – TSR Health

Rick Ross isn’t a stranger when it comes to making money moves. Outside of being a Grammy-nominated rapper, he is also a very successful businessman. He has partnered with companies like WingStop and Belaire, and now he is adding affordable healthcare to the list.

Walmart Reveals Patti LaBelle Sold 1,500 Sweet Potato Pies Per Hour During Thanksgiving

Walmart revealed that during the recent Thanksgiving season, Patti LaBelle’s signature sweet potato pies were selling at a rate of 1,500 per hour!

A$AP Rocky Delivers 120 Meals At Homeless Shelter Where He & His Mother Once Lived!

A$AP Rocky surely has not forgotten where he came from. He spent some time giving back to families at a shelter where he and his mother used to live.

Gay parents shouldn’t both be on child’s birth certificate, Indiana AG argues in Supreme Court brief

Indiana’s attorney general submitted a brief to the U.S. Supreme Court arguing that it should reverse a federal appeals court’s ruling that allowed both members of same-sex couples in Indiana to be listed as parents on the birth certificates of their children.

Students falling behind in math during pandemic, study finds

A disproportionately large number of poor and minority students were not in schools for assessments this fall, complicating efforts to measure the pandemic’s effects on some of the most vulnerable students, a not-for-profit company that administers standardized testing said Tuesday.

Actress Laverne Cox Victim Of Transphobic Attack In L.A. Park

Actress Laverne Cox took to Instagram, where she opened up about being the victim of a transphobic attack over the weekend that left her “shocked” and “triggered.”

McDonald’s Giving Away 10,000 Free McRib Sandwiches For Fans Who Shave

This Wednesday, McDonald’s restaurant is giving away 10,000 free sandwiches to hungry fans with its “Shave 4 McRib Sweepstakes.”

Metal Monolith Discovered in Utah Desert Has Disappeared

Authorities announced Sunday that the unexplained monolith found in a remote area of southeastern Utah has mysteriously disappeared over the weekend. The sleek metal structure has inspired worldwide curiosity and theories of its origins this past week after a team of public safety officers found it.

Australia’s Most Prolific Sperm Donor Is Under Investigation After Fathering 23 Children In One Year

An Australian man is under investigation after authorities say he fathered too many kids. Alan Phan, 40, has been providing his sperm to women trying to conceive. In one year, he has fathered 23 children

Mike Tyson Says He Smoked Marijuana Before Fight vs. Roy Jones Jr

Mike Tyson says that before making his official return to the ring, he smoked marijuana.

London On Da Track Responds To Summer Walker’s Claims Of Bad Parenting

“I’m Not Going To Let Heightened Emotions & False Narratives Trick Me Into Disrespecting The Mothers Of ANY Of My Children”

Melania Trump Planning To Write Possible Memoir About Her White House Experience

Melania Trump will soon exit the White House, but that doesn’t mean the current First Lady of the United States is ready to leave the public eye.

The Bijou Star files can be heard LIVE on The Sam Sylk Show With Bijou Star: 93.1 WZAK Monday through Friday starting at 10:00 am at www.wzakcleveland.com

Also On 93.1 WZAK: