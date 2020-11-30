CLOSE
- CLE
Home- CLE

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine Reacts To Republicans Filling Articles of Impeachment

Ohio GOP Gubernatorial Candidate Mike DeWine Attends Election Night In Columbus

Source: Justin Merriman / Getty

Republican Rep. John Becker, along with Representatives Candice Keller, Nino Vitale, and Paul Zeltwanger, announced articles of impeachment were officially filed against Ohio Governor Mike DeWine on Monday.

Listen Live WZAK Cleveland

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

The announcement comes after months of mounting GOP pressure on the governor to relax his coronavirus precautions despite the COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths rising.

Ohio crossed 5,000 inpatients with coronavirus in Ohio’s hospitals for the first time. On November 1st, there were just under 1,700 coronavirus patients in Ohio hospitals.

The governor wasted no time to address the articles of impeachment matter during his daily presser.

“I have to make these decisions based upon what I think is best. That is my sworn duty”

Public Figures And Celebs Who Tested Positive For Or Died Due To COVID-19 (Updated November 2020)
Houston Texans v Cleveland Browns
89 photos

Videos
Latest
2020 Soul Train Awards - Presented By BET - Show
Jazmine Sullivan Shut Down The 2020 Soul Train…
 2 hours ago
11.30.20
2020 Soul Train Awards - Presented By BET - Show
Monica Awarded ‘The 2020 Lady of Soul’ At…
 2 hours ago
11.30.20
The Politics of Gas Prices
Sheetz Helping With Physical Distancing By Offering Free…
 4 hours ago
11.30.20
USA, Ohio, Akron, Sunset in downtown
Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan Opens Up About Testing…
 5 hours ago
11.30.20
Exclusives
Close