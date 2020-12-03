CLOSE
- CLE
Home- CLE

CORONAVIRUS: Medina, Portage, Stark and Summit County Now at Level 4 in Ohio’s Advisory Alert System

A man receives a free COVID-19 swab test in his car. Wood...

Source: SOPA Images / Getty

Seven new counties have been added to the highest level in Ohio’s Public Health Advisory Alert System as COVID-19 continues to wreck havoc in the state and worldwide.

Listen Live WZAK Cleveland

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Five of those counties are in Northeast Ohio, bringing a total of seven that are now in Level 4 Purple, which is the most severe due to the highest exposure and spread.

From WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland:

Medina, Portage, Richland, Stark and Summit joined Lake and Lorain counties in the highest level of the color-coded map that determines coronavirus risk. The Ohio Department of Health released the latest data on Thursday during Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine’s news conference on COVID-19.

Cuyahoga County is still in red, but is now in danger of joining its surrounding counties of being in the purple level.

Franklin County moved back into Level 3 Red, yet Montgomery County is still in Level 4.

All of the counties in the state have met “the Centers for Disease Control guidelines for high incidence of COVID-19.”

Once a county is in the purple level, travel should only be necessary and residents should be at their residences as much as possible.

Click here to read more.

 

Article Courtesy of WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland

First Picture Courtesy of Brad Lee and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of SOPA Images and Getty Images

First and Second Tweet and Third through Fifth Picture Courtesy of Twitter

Sam Sylk Foundation Hosts 8th Annual Winter Coat Drive [Photos]
Sam Sylk Foundation Hosts 8th Annual Winter Coat Drive
7 photos

Videos
Latest
Freak Nasty! Couples Swingers Event Pinged as COVID…
 3 hours ago
12.03.20
Lil Wayne & Other Celebs Facing Criticism For…
 4 hours ago
12.03.20
Toni Braxton Is A Vision Of Perfection On…
 6 hours ago
12.03.20
US president Barack Obama - April 2013
Obama, Bush, Clinton Volunteer to Publicly Get COVID-19…
 7 hours ago
12.03.20
Exclusives
Close