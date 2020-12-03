CORONAVIRUS: Medina, Portage, Stark and Summit County Now at Level 4 in Ohio’s Advisory Alert System

Seven new counties have been added to the highest level in Ohio’s Public Health Advisory Alert System as COVID-19 continues to wreck havoc in the state and worldwide.

Five of those counties are in Northeast Ohio, bringing a total of seven that are now in Level 4 Purple, which is the most severe due to the highest exposure and spread.

From WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland:

Medina, Portage, Richland, Stark and Summit joined Lake and Lorain counties in the highest level of the color-coded map that determines coronavirus risk. The Ohio Department of Health released the latest data on Thursday during Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine’s news conference on COVID-19.

Cuyahoga County is still in red, but is now in danger of joining its surrounding counties of being in the purple level.

Franklin County moved back into Level 3 Red, yet Montgomery County is still in Level 4.

All of the counties in the state have met “the Centers for Disease Control guidelines for high incidence of COVID-19.”

Once a county is in the purple level, travel should only be necessary and residents should be at their residences as much as possible.

New Ohio Advisory System Map Five new purple counties

⬇

Medina

Portage

Richland

Stark

Summit ↔Lake, Lorain, and Montgomery remain purple. Now on Watch List

⬇

Cuyahoga

Fairfield

Madison pic.twitter.com/NDzf4WH7GI — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) December 3, 2020

Here is a comparison between last week and this week. More information: https://t.co/58Cg4HJ1uM pic.twitter.com/FvsWGdZudY — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) December 3, 2020

