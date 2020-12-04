LOCAL NEWS: Dennis Kucinich Is Looking to Once Again Run For Election as Mayor of Cleveland

One former Cleveland mayor, who is no stranger to Ohio politics, is planning to get back into that same role, only to a much stronger town.

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Dennis Kucinich, who previously ran the city from 1977 through ’79, has recently “filed paperwork” at the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections that would permit him to raise funds to help him with his campaign.

That means Kucinich appears to be returning for a shot at the same political job he served over four decades ago. Back then, he was only 31-years-old when he was first elected.

From WKYC 3News Cleveland:

He is best known for a tumultuous two-year tenure and for refusing to sell the city-owned utility – then Muny Light — as the city faced default in 1978, 42 years ago this month.

Now 74, Kucinich is publishing a book, “The Division of Light and Power,” about his effort to save the power company, now known as Cleveland Public Power. He has said he considered a run, but stopped short publicly of deciding to run saying “he would not be making that decision this year.” After his time as Mayor of Cleveland, Kucinich would go on to serve as a U.S. Representative for Ohio’s tenth district from 1997 through 2013. He also served as councilman in Cleveland City Council from 1983 through ’85 and in the U.S. Senate for Ohio’s 23rd district from 1995 through ’97. Would you vote for Dennis Kucinich in Cleveland’s mayoral race?

Click here to read more.

Article Courtesy of WKYC 3News Cleveland

First Picture Courtesy of ROBYN BECK and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of Anadolu Agency and Getty Images