Singer Ann Marie Arrested For Allegedly Shooting Man In The Head In The ATL

It is being reported that Chicago’s own, singer Ann Marie, has been arrested in Atlanta for allegedly shooting a man in the head in a Buckhead Hotel.

According to the 25 year old singer Ann Marie whose real name in Joann Marie Slater, she and her friend a 24 year old male that she had grown up with was visiting Atlanta together. A distraught Ann Marie told authorities that responded to the incident that it was an accident that the gun fell off the table going off shooting her friend in the head. Ann Marie was later arrested and charged with possession of a firearm during commission of a felony and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The 24 year old whose name has not been divulged was last known to be alive and in critical condition.

Ann Marie is best known for her 2018 song “Secret,” which spent four weeks on the Billboard Hot R&B Songs chart in 2019.

Take a listen to the 911 call and see post below.

