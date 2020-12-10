Keyshia Cole Is Ready For Verzuz She Went Live Singing Ashanti’s ‘Foolish’ [VIDEO]

The Verzuz phenomenon has been giving us great entertainment through this entire pandemic thus far and Timbaland and Swizz Beatz aren’t letting up. The next epic battle is scheduled to go down on Instagram Live this Saturday, December 12th at 8pm with two Queens that started of in the business as two little young princesses, Keyshia Cole and Ashanti. And Keyshia Cole is, in the words of Tiffany Haddish, SHE READY !!

Verzuz battles usually work with two artist playing tracks from back in the their day giving us a little history on what was going on at that time and sometimes the hum a few bars. Well Keyshia Cole has been warming up like she is about to put on a full fledge concert and loosing a Verzuz battle does not seem like an option.

Keyshia Cole went live to sing Ashanti’s classic R&B hit ‘Foolish’ with only a piano accompany and she set the Gram on fire. The only thing we can’t figure out is whether she was paying tribute to Ashanti or trying to do a I can blow your track out the water thing.

This Verzuz might turn out to be like no other!! See y’all Saturday.

Check out the video below

