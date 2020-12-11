CLOSE
- CLE
Home- CLE

LOCAL NEWS: Wanted Man Shot by Cleveland Police at Steelyard Commons

Close-up of a the logo on a police vehicle

Source: Douglas Sacha / Getty

A male fugitive on the run was shot by Cleveland authorities earlier in the day on Dec. 11 at the city’s west side Steelyard Commons shopping and dining center.

Listen Live WZAK Cleveland

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

He was followed by the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force and he was found at the parking lot of the Steelyard Walmart location.

Cleveland Division of Police Chief Calvin Williams notes that the “suspect pulled a weapon and shots were fired.”

Chief Williams was quick to give praise to the officers and teams involved.

From WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland:

“Our guys did a great job in making sure there was no collateral damage,” Williams said.

There were no other injuries that took place.

An update was given on the person who was shot:

Police did not comment on the suspect’s condition, but, according to Cleveland EMS, he was taken to MetroHealth Medical Center in stable condition.

The suspect had been “wanted out of Pennsylvania,” according to U.S. Marshal Pete Elliott.

 

Click here to read more.

 

Article Courtesy of WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland

First and Second Picture Courtesy of Douglas Sacha and Getty Images

Sam Sylk Foundation Hosts 8th Annual Winter Coat Drive [Photos]
Sam Sylk Foundation Hosts 8th Annual Winter Coat Drive
7 photos

Videos
Latest
2019 E! People's Choice Awards - Show
The Kardashian-Jenner Family Are Heading Over to Hulu…
 13 mins ago
12.11.20
Whoopi Goldberg attends the premiere of the musical &apos;Sister Act&apos; at the AFAS Circus Theater
Whoopi Goldberg is Coming Back for ‘Sister Act…
 1 hour ago
12.11.20
Chadwick Boseman
Chadwick Boseman Will Not Be Replaced For The…
 2 hours ago
12.11.20
Actor Tommy ‘Tiny’ Lister, Deebo From ‘Friday,’ Passes…
 22 hours ago
12.10.20
Exclusives
Close