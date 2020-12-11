LOCAL NEWS: Wanted Man Shot by Cleveland Police at Steelyard Commons

A male fugitive on the run was shot by Cleveland authorities earlier in the day on Dec. 11 at the city’s west side Steelyard Commons shopping and dining center.

He was followed by the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force and he was found at the parking lot of the Steelyard Walmart location.

Cleveland Division of Police Chief Calvin Williams notes that the “suspect pulled a weapon and shots were fired.”

Chief Williams was quick to give praise to the officers and teams involved.

“Our guys did a great job in making sure there was no collateral damage,” Williams said.

There were no other injuries that took place.

An update was given on the person who was shot:

Police did not comment on the suspect’s condition, but, according to Cleveland EMS, he was taken to MetroHealth Medical Center in stable condition.

The suspect had been “wanted out of Pennsylvania,” according to U.S. Marshal Pete Elliott.

