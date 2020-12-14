Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas is You” is Number One on Billboard’s Hot 100 in 2020!

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

It’s the song that just won’t go away, not to mention that never seems to stop sounding good and fresh.

Almost one year after it went to the top of the charts, Mariah Carey’s 1994 classic “All I Want for Christmas is You” is once again the most popular song in the U.S.

Dec. 16, 2019 was when the Christmas favorite hit the number one spot on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart for the first time, despite being released 25 years earlier. Now, after hitting the number two spot on the same chart in 2020, what has become Carey’s biggest Holiday hit is number one this year on the Hot 100 for the week that is starting on Dec. 19.

The song is in good company with other Christmas favorites.

From Uproxx:

“All I Want For Christmas Is You” has tied the record for the holiday song with the most time spent at No. 1 on the Hot 100, joining The Chipmunks’ “The Chipmunk Song.” Additionally, she and Rihanna are now the only two artists ever to have seven songs spend at least four weeks at No. 1. As for Carey’s new holiday single, “Oh Santa” with Ariana Grande and Jennifer Hudson, that debuts at No. 76 on this week’s chart.

The #Hot100 top 10 (chart dated Dec. 19, 2020) — billboard charts (@billboardcharts) December 14, 2020

.@MariahCarey's "All I Want For Christmas Is You" ties the record for the longest-leading holiday song at No. 1 on the #Hot100 of all time, with The Chipmunks's "The Chipmunk Song," with David Seville. — billboard charts (@billboardcharts) December 14, 2020

.@MariahCarey joins @rihanna as the only artists in history with seven songs to spend at least four weeks at No. 1 on the #Hot100. — billboard charts (@billboardcharts) December 14, 2020

Carey’s signature Holiday tune is also number one in the UK at the same time this year. It is the first time that song has reached the top position over there.

