LOCAL NEWS: Akron’s Tangier Has Been Purchased by the LeBron James Family Foundation

The LeBron James Family Foundation has made its biggest move yet in Northeast Ohio.

It has purchased the legendary Tangier Restaurant and Cabaret in Akron on West Market Street. There are plans to convert the space into a multi-use facility for both the community and I PROMISE students.

From WKYC 3News Cleveland:

“House Three Thirty” will feature a rooftop athletic complex sponsored by DICK’S Sporting Goods, a full-service Old El Paso restaurant, a gathering space named for J.M. Smucker, and even a Chase bank. The location will also host a retail space, coffee bar, ice cream parlor, and a cabaret.

James himself took to his Twitter page to speak on the Tangier purchase:

This!!! This is what all the blood, sweat, and tears have led to. 🙏🏾 We've been hard at work to change the lives of kids & families in Akron. It takes time. It takes the right team… but this is what redefining community looks like. @LJFamFoundation❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/rIbj4Ts6fh — LeBron James (@KingJames) December 15, 2020

The COVID-19 pandemic made the Tangier unable to have concerts take place at the popular venue, though the LJFF was able to help the facility host events and sports-related activities in addition to wedding receptions among other gatherings.

What will soon be known as House Three Thirty has plans on how it will help the Akron community:

While House Three Thirty will be available to the community at large, it will primarily be a space to assist I PROMISE families with recreational activities, financial advice, and job training opportunities.

The new attraction will open sometime in 2022.

