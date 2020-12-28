“Power Book III: Raising Kanan” Official Teaser Trailer Has Dropped [VIDEO]

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Team Power got an extra surprise when they tuned into the hit spin off to Starz ‘Power’, “Power Book II: Ghost,” Sunday, rapper 50 Cent and his right hand Courtney A. Kemp dropped the trailer of the next chapter of their book ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’ taking us back to where it really all started for Kanan Stark’s life in Southside Jamaica, Queens, “You already know how my shit ended — this is how it started,”.

50 Cent is giving us a Marvel view of the ‘Power’ franchise, with his 3rd installment, ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’, that will be starring Mekai Curtis as young Kanan and veteran actor Omar Epps.

According to 50 Cent’s official Instagram:

👀I think your gonna really dig Raising Kanan. i’m coming with some heat 🔥From executive curtis 50cent jackson

As the season finale episode number 10 of ‘Power Book II: Ghost’ approaches, the back story to the dearly departed Kanan’s story will be revealed the summer of 2021. Take a look below.

