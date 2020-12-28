CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

“Power Book III: Raising Kanan” Official Teaser Trailer Has Dropped [VIDEO]

Listen Live WZAK Cleveland

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Power

Source: Starz / Starz/Power

Team Power got an extra surprise when they tuned into the hit spin off to Starz ‘Power’, “Power Book II: Ghost,” Sunday, rapper 50 Cent and his right hand Courtney A. Kemp dropped the trailer of the next chapter of their book ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’ taking us back to where it really all started for Kanan Stark’s life in Southside Jamaica, Queens, “You already know how my shit ended — this is how it started,”.

50 Cent is giving us a Marvel view of the ‘Power’ franchise, with his 3rd installment, ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’, that will be starring Mekai Curtis as young Kanan and veteran actor Omar Epps.

According to 50 Cent’s official Instagram:

👀I think your gonna really dig Raising Kanan. i’m coming with some heat 🔥From executive curtis 50cent jackson

As the season finale episode number 10 of ‘Power Book II: Ghost’ approaches, the back story to the dearly departed Kanan’s story will be revealed the summer of 2021.  Take a look below.

Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star

Source: Radio One Digital

Official Teaser Trailer , Power Book III: Raising Kanan

Also On 93.1 WZAK:
10 Times Meghan Markle Gave Us Duchess Of Sussex Glamour
10 photos
Videos
Latest
Chicago Bulls v Atlanta Hawks
Should Woman Get $1Mil For Rajon Rondo Girl-Fight…
 3 hours ago
12.28.20
Taraji P Henson Debuts A New Cut And…
 3 hours ago
12.28.20
NBCUniversal Portrait Studio, Summer Press Day
After RHOP Reunion Monique Samuels Went Live To…
 4 hours ago
12.28.20
Power Season 4 photos
“Power Book III: Raising Kanan” Official Teaser Trailer…
 4 hours ago
12.28.20
Exclusives
Close