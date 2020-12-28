Should Woman Get $1Mil For Rajon Rondo Girl-Fight ?? [VIDEO]

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

A video has went viral of 34 year old Atlanta Hawk NBA star Rajon Rondo and his longtime girlfriend Ashley Bachelor getting into an altercation with a woman, named Toktam Jorshari, in a Los Angeles apartment complex when what a appears at first to be a light weight verbal spat that turned into a flat out girl fight that Rajon Rondo looked like a wrestling referee.

What happened? Toktam Jorshari was parked too close to Rajon Rondo’s Rolls-Royce SUV and they allegedly asked Jorshari to move. Jorshari wasn’t feelin a sense of urgency to do so because they were parked in a handicapped spot. It sounds like both sides were trying to play parking deck police when things got physical. Ashley appears to clock Toktam and Rondo looks to be trying to light weight separate the ladies.

Now Toktam Jorshari is suing the Rondo and Bachelor for $1 million for assault and battery, infliction of emotional distress, and conspiracy.

The question is now in the court of public opinion was this worth $1 mil? Should Toktam Jorshari called the parking lot police on Rondo and allowed a citation to be issued before putting herself in harms way? And what was said to make Ashley Bachelor put paws on Toktam Jorshari?

Take a look at the video below and let us know what you think.

Also On 93.1 WZAK: