THE BIJOU STAR FILES: Local Man Twists A Tea Around ‘N’ Word Droppers Head

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, December 30, 2020: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

Rick Ross on 50 Cent as a Potential ‘Verzuz’ Opponent: ‘He Can’t Make Nothing to Save His Life’

Are you interested in a 50 Cent vs. Rick Ross ‘Verzuz’ battle? READ MORE

YOUNG THUG ON JAY-Z NAME 30 SONGS OF HIS YOU KNOW!!!

1 Month After 3000 Diss Young Thug’s latest stop on his Let’s-Disrespect-Rap-Legends tour lands on the doorstep of Jay-Z … whom he claims doesn’t even have dozens of songs people know by heart, unlike himself. READ MORE

Blueface Gifts His Artist Chrisean Rock With A $19k Benjamin Franklin Diamond Pendant

With the rise of OnlyFans accounts this year, “Thotiana” rapper Blueface introduced us to several women on his show, Blueface’s “Blue Girls Club. READ MORE

OHIO Black Man Slaps White Man With Twisted Tea Can for Saying N-Word [Video]

One man inside of a convenience store in Ohio last week made the mistake of dropping the N-word during a verbal altercation with a Black man and ended up on the floor after being knocked with a Twisted Tea can. READ MORE

[WARNING THIS VIDEO IS GRAPHIC IN NATURE AND LANGUAGE]

Tessa Thompson Confirms That Michael B. Jordan Will Be Directing ‘Creed III’

It looks like the Creed saga will definitely be moving forward, and it has been confirmed that the film’s leading man has landed the role of director for the upcoming film. While promoting her current film, Tessa Thompson confirmed that Michael B. Jordan …READ MORE

Rob Kardashian & Blac Chyna Reach A New Custody Agreement For Their Daughter Dream (Update)

It looks like Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna were able to come together and settle upon a new custody agreement when it comes to their adorable daughter Dream Kardashian. READ MORE

Master P And Former NBA All-Star Baron Davis In Talks To Purchase Reebok For $2.4 Billion

The successful mogul is in talks to add another business to his empire. According to Forbes P, along with former NBA All-Star, Baron Davis is in talks to purchase Reebok footwear company for $2.4 billion. READ MORE

Chinese Journalist Sentenced to 4 Years in Prison for Reporting on the Coronavirus Outbreak

Today a Chinese court has sentenced a journalist to prison for four years for reporting on the coronavirus outbreak, which was meant to be a warning for those who choose to challenge the government’s official narrative of the pandemic. READ MORE

NFL Quarterback Dwayne Haskins Cut From Washington Team After Seen Partying Without A Mask

Washington football team quarterback Dwayne Haskins is paying a hefty price for a decision to party with a group of women, maskless in a COVID-19pandemic. READ MORE

Tiffany Haddish Says Common Is Her ‘First Relationship With Somebody Who’s Not Trying To Make Me Turn My Light Out’

Tiffany Haddish and Common started dating earlier this year in August, and the comedian recently opened up about her relationship with the rapper, stating that her new boo is one of a kind. READ MORE

Michelle Obama Is The Most Admired Woman For 3rd Year In A Row, Donald Trump Is The Most Admired Man

It’s that time of year again, and former FLOTUS, Michelle Obama, has been named the Most Admired Woman for the third year in a row. READ MORE

Meek Mill Responds to People Criticizing Him After Heated Argument on Clubhouse

Meek Mill somehow found himself in a heated argument with another man in a Philadelphia meet-and-greet discussion on the Clubhouse app. READ MORE

Pixar’s ‘Soul’ Blasted for Tina Fey’s ‘Middle-Aged White Woman’ Savior Role as 22

While many have found the film to be a breath of fresh-air, others are criticizing the film for Tina Fey’s role as 22. READ MORE

Mnuchin: Stimulus payments could arrive as early as Tuesday

Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin made the statement Tuesday night on Twitter as Americans wait to see if lawmakers might possibly even increase the payout. READ MORE

The Bijou Star files can be heard LIVE on The Sam Sylk Show With Bijou Star: 93.1 WZAK Monday through Friday starting at 10:00 am at www.wzakcleveland.com

Also On 93.1 WZAK: