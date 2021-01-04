CLOSE
National
#SoHoKaren Address Her Race, But Not THAT Attack

Family Of Keyon Harrold Jr Demand Assault Charges Be Filed After False Theft Charges

The woman who has now become known as ‘Soho Karen’ is finally saying something on camera since that infamous attack.  The problem is, she’s not saying anything about the assault and her role in it.

Nothing was said about her accusing the 14-year-old black teen of taking her iPhone and even assuming he was carrying it in his hand.  Never mind that it turned out to have been HIS phone, she still lunged after him and his father, jazz musician Keyon Harrold, over her missing phone.

Now identified as Miya Ponsetto, she was spotted back at a McDonald’s in California when a reporter asked her some questions.

When asked about “any regrets about what happened the other day?,” Ponsetto simply provided a lot of easy answers, yet avoided speaking on the obvious at the same time.

“I’m good,” was her answer before adding “Have a very good day. Take care of yourself.”

“Are you worried that the police are looking for you? Are you concerned about the warrant for your arrest? Why did you do it?” the reporter probes.

“I’m actually 22, so I don’t know what the problem is here – and I’m also Puerto Rican. Take care of yourself!” Miya responds.

Once again, she doesn’t address the incident and she never apologized to the father and son.

This also is not the first time Ponsetto has been in trouble with the law as she and her mother Nicole “were arrested for creating a disturbance at the posh Penninsula Hotel in Beverly Hills” almost a year ago in February 2020.

Both mother and daughter have a court hearing this month.

 

UPDATED: 10:00 p.m. ET, Dec. 28 -- One of the many byproducts of the coronavirus pandemic has been the very predictable emergence of white women amplifying their privileges when it comes to exerting their purported moral authorities in reaction to the public health crisis. The people consistently at the center of such disturbing incidents have been mockingly dubbed "Karens," a generic name for the white women being immortalized on the viral videos in which they are unwittingly starring. Case and point: The white woman who not only confronted a father -- famous jazz musician Keyon Harrold Jr. -- and his teenage son with false accusations of stealing her iPhone but also allegedly physically attacked them in a New York City hotel in which she wasn't even a guest. The unfortunate encounter took place just one day after Christmas. There are calls for the Manhattan district attorney to charge her criminally for the ugly episode that was captured on a video that went viral. Her phone was later found in an Uber. With the proliferation of all the Karens, it can be hard to keep track of them, especially as people are protesting against the very racism that they represent. But they resiliently keep exposing themselves, like in June when a Karen who lives in the Milwaukee area confronted protesters and spit on a teenager. The uncontrollable rage of Stephanie Rapkin toward a young, diverse group of protesters peacefully demonstrating against the kind of racism she was unabashedly displaying got the 64-year-old lawyer arrested not once but twice in the span of as many days. Her's was a special kind of Karening that was recorded on video and went viral for the world to witness the person who became better known as the "Shorewood Spitter." https://twitter.com/DanielBice/status/1269978344495472643?s=20 And if you thought Karens could only be women, get your sexist mind out of the racial gutter. There have been a growing number of instances of white men unknowingly vying against their female counterparts (though there doesn't seem to be anything more irresistible to police officers than a white woman's tears, but we digress...) to one-up each other's irrational anti-Black racism. Those folks have been Christened as "Karen's Husband." We met one earlier this year when a white man decided to call the cops on protestors because they were allegedly “honking horns” near his home. In peak white entitlement fashion, he tried to use his service in the military as a reason why he has the authority to make demands. In another video, a group of Black entrepreneurs described being racially profiled by a white man in a Minnesota building where they rent office space. Previously, one Karen had an unwanted moment of international attention when a woman named Amy Cooper claimed to be deathly afraid of a Black man because he asked her to put her dog on a leash in New York City's Central Park where bird watching is popular. Oh, and because it is against the rules to have dogs off leashes in the public park. It was one of the more egregious instances of Karen trying to police a Black person under flagrantly racist pretenses. [caption id="attachment_3948076" align="alignnone" width="930"] Source: @melodyMcooper / Twitter[/caption]   The incident unfolded early on the Memorial Day holiday after Christian Cooper (obviously, no relation) spotted Karen's dog off the leash in a part of Central Park called the Ramble. The video begins directly afterward and shows Karen, clearly embarrassed at being rightfully called out, reacting mercilessly on both human and canine levels, fumbling to put the leash on her dog while scrambling to call police at the same time. In doing so, she appeared to be choking, lifting and dragging her dog by the leash. Karen can be seen and heard repeating in a shaky voice on her phone that "there's an African American man threatening my life." Christian Cooper's video, of course, showed that the only apparent threat came when Karen moved aggressively toward him despite his pleas for her to stop advancing in his direction. Watch the video below. https://twitter.com/melodyMcooper/status/1264965252866641920?s=20 Prior to that madness, a social media debate broke out over the racial connotation behind the name Karen, with white women claiming it was the "N-word for white women." But not all of these videos have a racial undertone to them, either, as many of the so-called Karens show just as much negative energy toward their fellow white folks as they do to Black people. The underlying theme each time remains the same -- how dare anybody go against what Karen says? https://twitter.com/briantylercohen/status/1263208102951743488?s=20 That privileged attitude, however, has not prevailed as it used to not so long ago when an earlier incarnation of the Karens -- BBQ Beckys -- dominated the news cycle by calling the police on Black people who were somehow exhibiting threatening behavior by participating in everyday activities that included but were definitely not limited to having a cookout, selling Girl Scout cookies and studying in a university library. [caption id="attachment_3799341" align="alignnone" width="960"] Source: YouTube[/caption] Karens were already rising to infamy before the coronavirus pandemic set in. But as the COVID-19 crisis has continued, so have the Karens, undeterred in getting their points across. From questioning why a Black police officer was "breaking into" his own home to assaulting workers at a Red Lobster restaurant who were only enforcing social distancing guidelines to finding a UPS worker "suspicious" for delivering packages to threatening pharmacy employees, the coronavirus has emboldened Karens across the world. Another hallmark of the Karen videos is the decided absence of police violence. In one video, a Karen is joined by a throng of other Karens at a playground, one of the many places initially ruled off-limits during the pandemic. The video opens with a police officer politely and patiently asking the lead Karen to kindly leave since playgrounds were closed to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, especially among the young. But the head Karen in charge had other ideas and decided to mouth off to the cop, who gave her multiple chances to leave before he finally arrested her. We shudder to think of the police treatment a Black person would have received for exhibiting the same behavior. That came after a male Karen blocked a Black delivery driver from leaving a gated community and called the police over the same kind of misguided suspicions that white folks have been known to have when they see Black and brown skin. https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=2291623967807483 For the full Karen experience of living life feeling like there are no consequences and repercussions for one's own actions, scroll down for a hearty dose of Karens' reality as documented in the growing number of videos below.

