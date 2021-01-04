SoHoKaren Address Her Race, But Not THAT Attack

The woman who has now become known as ‘Soho Karen’ is finally saying something on camera since that infamous attack. The problem is, she’s not saying anything about the assault and her role in it.
Nothing was said about her accusing the 14-year-old black teen of taking her iPhone and even assuming he was carrying it in his hand. Never mind that it turned out to have been HIS phone, she still lunged after him and his father, jazz musician Keyon Harrold, over her missing phone.
Now identified as Miya Ponsetto, she was spotted back at a McDonald’s in California when a reporter asked her some questions.
When asked about “any regrets about what happened the other day?,” Ponsetto simply provided a lot of easy answers, yet avoided speaking on the obvious at the same time.
“I’m good,” was her answer before adding “Have a very good day. Take care of yourself.”
From EURweb:
“Are you worried that the police are looking for you? Are you concerned about the warrant for your arrest? Why did you do it?” the reporter probes.
“I’m actually 22, so I don’t know what the problem is here – and I’m also Puerto Rican. Take care of yourself!” Miya responds.
Once again, she doesn’t address the incident and she never apologized to the father and son.
This also is not the first time Ponsetto has been in trouble with the law as she and her mother Nicole “were arrested for creating a disturbance at the posh Penninsula Hotel in Beverly Hills” almost a year ago in February 2020.
Both mother and daughter have a court hearing this month.
Click here to read more.
Article Courtesy of EURweb
First and Second Picture Courtesy of Scott Heins and Getty Images
'Karens' Gone Wild: Videos Show Privileged White Women Won't Stop Trying To Police People
'Karens' Gone Wild: Videos Show Privileged White Women Won't Stop Trying To Police People
1. Arlo SoHo Karen
1 of 25
Wow! This woman made baseless claims against @keyonharrold and his 14yo son at @arlohotels Arlo SoHo — then assaulted them, scratching Keyon & tackling his boy. Worse, the hotel manager defended & empowered her actions, and refused to apologize after her claims were proven wrong! pic.twitter.com/LqHboiAEd6— Ben Crump (@AttorneyCrump) December 27, 2020
2. Trader Joe's 'Karen'
2 of 25
This is a Trader Joe’s today. In Los Angeles. Cases are through the roof in California. Is there any way to reach these people?— Joshua Potash (@JoshuaPotash) June 27, 2020
pic.twitter.com/q1hIQr6aCL
3. 'Karen' the angry neighbor
3 of 25
hey guys!! this is my new neighbor!! pic.twitter.com/yZxsQD1daS— bailey (@bailey3jenkins) June 27, 2020
4. ‘Karen’ Pulls Gun On Black Woman And Daughter After Chipotle Argument4 of 25
5. Nurse ‘Karen’ Fired
5 of 25
Caron Jones — that’s Caron with a “K” as in “Karen” 👩🏼⚕️ — also called the Black Lives Matter movement a "ploy" for Black votes before the North Carolina nurse got fired for her racist social media posts.https://t.co/WQn68gNToF— NewsOne (@newsone) July 1, 2020
6. St. Louis 'Karen'6 of 25
7. ‘Karen’s Husband’ Investigated After Calling Cops On Black Men
7 of 25
8. Convenience Store ‘Karen’
8 of 25
It was the I’m the wrong nigga for me 😭 pic.twitter.com/2Rv33NNn2k— HEAVYY ON IT 🗣💕 (@HeavyyCampp) June 25, 2020
9. Nurse ‘Karen’ Loses Her Job For ‘Black Privilege’ Video
9 of 25
Kondescending Kunty Kristy AKA Karen pic.twitter.com/qBHivipJ2j— 👸 You Can Call Me ‘Queen (@OutOfFucksQueen) June 28, 2020
10. Seattle ‘Karen’ Has A Total Meltdown After Black Driver Records Her ‘White Tears’
10 of 25
"I HAVE A BLACK HUSBAND!"— NewsOne (@newsone) June 23, 2020
A "Karen" in Seattle identified as Leah completely lost it when Karlos Dillard, a Black man, confronted and recorded her after he says he was the victim of her racist road rage.
The video has gone viral as Karening gets worse.https://t.co/X5ryYpQlhF
11. Officer ‘Karen’ Is Slammed For Crying White Tears Over McDonald’s Wait11 of 25
12. Kroger ‘Karen’ Blocks Black Mother From Pulling Out Of Parking Lot Over ‘Gatorade’12 of 25
13. San Francisco ‘Karen’ Who Called Cops Over ‘BLM’ Art
13 of 25
A white couple call the police on me, a person of color, for stencilling a #BLM chalk message on my own front retaining wall. “Karen” lies and says she knows that I don’t live in my own house, because she knows the person who lives here. #blacklivesmatter pic.twitter.com/rOpHvKVwgP— Jaimetoons (@jaimetoons) June 12, 2020
14. Karen the "Shorewood Spitter"14 of 25
15. Karen's husband
15 of 25
16. Karen's other husband16 of 25
17.
17 of 25
Question: I get we’re living in stressful times but why do we keep seeing so many white women abusing workers like this? pic.twitter.com/UKfWG631TX— chris evans (@notcapnamerica) May 18, 2020
18.
18 of 25
Racism rots your brain pic.twitter.com/OuzPmyRN6d— Khary Penebaker (@kharyp) May 17, 2020
19.
19 of 25
On the next episode of “are white people ok? 👀”.... meet Red Lobster Karen 🦞 pic.twitter.com/ElgRipPyrU— Tax the Wealth, All of It. ✊🏽🦺🌈 (@angel_felixv) May 13, 2020
20.
20 of 25
Karen has a meltdown because store won’t let her in without a mask.— chris evans (@notcapnamerica) May 17, 2020
They offer to give her a mask.
They offer to shop for her.
She says she’s calling corporate. #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/oQSFueFn4T
21.
21 of 25
I can’t believe this is real. This lady went out to video shame everyone who dared to have fun in the sun at the beach and then she yelled at a Trader Joe’s worker over social distancing.— Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) May 18, 2020
Karen needs to just stay home and leave the rest of us alone... 🙄🤦🏻♂️pic.twitter.com/QUeZkRSudW
22.22 of 25
23.
23 of 25
K*ren: "Arrest me"— Scottie PIPM (@scottiepipm) April 23, 2020
Cop: Okay
K*ren: 😲 pic.twitter.com/5NJnPsSj8k
24.
24 of 25
I’m baffled. Just saw this on the news. Woman who drove 1.5 hours to go to the beach with her family complains about other people at the beach who have done the same as her. Does she not see she’s part of the problem #StayAtHomeSaveLives #COVIDIDIOTS pic.twitter.com/iowllyZEk2— Colm McAfee (@mcafee77) May 17, 2020
25.
25 of 25