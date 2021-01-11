The Bijou Star Files: Jazmine Sullivan Shares Blessed News About Her Mom

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, January 11, 2021: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

Jazmine Sullivan Shares That Her Mom Has Completed Chemo Therapy After Battling Breast Cancer

Good news for Jazmine Sullivan and her family! The soulful singer took to social media to share that her mother, Pam Sullivan, has completed chemo therapy after battling breast cancer. READ MORE

Kamala Harris’ Team Reportedly “Blindsided” After Vogue Changed Cover

Vice President-elect Kamala Harris has landed a spot on the cover of Vogue Magazine‘s February issue, but there seems to allegedly be a discrepancy with the the photo selected for the cover. Reportedly, the cover photo used for the magazine’s print edition is not the one agreed upon by the magazine and the VP-elect. READ MORE

CAPITOL INSURRECTION ZIP TIE GUY ARRESTED BY FEDS … ID’d as Nashville Bartender

One of the most notorious insurrectionists who stormed the U.S. Capitol with zip ties in his hand has now been arrested … he’s also been ID’d, and hails from Tennessee. READ MORE

CAPITOL SIEGE NEW VIDEO SHOWS OFFICER BEATEN …By Trump Insurrectionists

The moment the Trump mob was strong-arming its way into the Capitol can now be seen from a new, frightening view — where a fallen police officer getting pummeled on the ground. READ MORE

CAPITOL POLICE ANOTHER OFFICER DEAD …Reportedly By Suicide

Capitol Police just announced the death of another one of its officers, and he reportedly died by suicide. READ MORE

CAPITOL INSURRECTION Rep. Jim Clyburn Angry Rioters Found His Unmarked Office …MORE EVIDENCE OF INSIDE JOB

There’s more evidence that the insurrectionists who stormed the Capitol had inside help. READ MORE

PRESIDENT TRUMP BANNED ON MAJOR SOCIAL MEDIA APPS… Pinterest, Shopify Too!!!

The deadline has come and gone for Parler to get its act together to Apple’s standards — because the tech company has officially wiped it from their app store until they can submit a plan that Apple considers up to snuff. READ MORE

OREGON STATE REP. MIKE NEARMAN INTENTIONALLY OPENS STATE CAPITOL DOOR TO LET TRUMPERS IN

Shots of Capitol police officers letting pro-Trump rioters easily pass their line and facilitate the storming of the Capitol appears to be a practice that’s been in place from sea to shining sea since at least December … because something similar happened in Oregon. READ MORE

HORNED WAR PAINT INSURRECTIONIST ARRESTED IN AZ …Fessed Up to Cops

The guy most everyone (infamously) remembers as the bare-chested insurrectionist with animal horns and face paint who stormed into the Capitol is now in federal custody. READ MORE

DONALD TRUMP ANOTHER COLLEGE YANKS DEGREE… No More Pomp Because Of Circumstances

Donald Trump is getting booted all over the place in the wake of his role in the Capitol insurrection … the latest is that Wagner College has taken back his honorary degree. READ MORE

Yaya Mayweather Welcomes She & NBA YoungBoy’s Baby Boy!

The new year is starting off with new blessings for Yaya Mayweather and NBA YoungBoy, y’all. Yaya confirmed that she was pregnant back in September after rumors swirled that she had a bun in the oven, and she just revealed that she gave birth! READ MORE

Trump Rioters Reportedly Defecated In The U.S. Capitol Building & Smeared Feces Throughout The Hallways

Not only did Trump extremists storm the Capitol building and start a riot, but they apparently defecated in the U.S. Capitol and smeared it throughout the hallways, READ MORE

Kenosha, Wisconsin Shooter Kyle Rittenhouse Shows Up To Local Bar Wearing “Free As F**k” T-Shirt

Kyle Rittenhouse, who just turned 18, visited a local bar in Mt. Pleasant, Wisconsin earlier this week with his parents, enjoyed a beer—and showed up wearing a T-shirt with the phrase, “Free as F**k.” READ MORE

Arnold Schwarzenegger Posts Video Slamming Donald Trump Following The U.S. Capitol Riots—“He Will Go Down In History As The Worst President Ever”

In a nearly 10-minute video, Arnold Schwarzenegger verbally unloaded on Donald Trump, referring to him “as the worst president ever” among other things. READ MORE

Keri Hilson Defends Herself After Being Dragged For Speaking Out Against Donald Trump’s Twitter Suspension

A lot of people aren’t feeling Ms. Keri baby’s energy today and it’s all because of a statement she made speaking out against censorship in response to Donald Trump’s Twitter account being permanently suspended. READ MORE

Busta Rhymes Says He Had A “Reality Check” About His Weight After Having To Duct Tape His Stomach For A Music Video

Busta Rhymes has been feeling like a new man and it’s definitely been showing! Back in October, he revealed his body transformation and let his fans know that he lost a whopping 86 pounds! In a new interview with Tamron Hall, he opens up about his weightless journey, and even gives some insight about the moment he realized he needed to make a change. READ MORE

“Being Mary Jane” Star Raven Goodwin To Play Hattie McDaniel In Biopic “Behind The Smile”

It’s just been announced that Raven Goodwin, formally of BET’s “Being Mary Jane,” has been cast to play Hattie McDaniel in a forthcoming biopic. READ MORE

‘Verzuz’ Announces That They Will Go Back To Hosting Battles In Separate Locations & Says The Ashanti & Keyshia Cole Battle Is ‘Coming Soon’

It looks like the new turnt up format of the Verzuz battles will have to be paused for a moment, and will have to go back to being hosted from two separate locations. READ MORE

U.S. Capitol Police Appoint Black Female Captain As Acting Chief After Riot

Days after the chief of the U.S. Capitol Police announced he’d be resigning following the heinous display in the U.S. Capitol, the department has named its new acting chief in the wake of the riot. READ MORE

FBI Reveals It Has Received 40,000 Tips Regarding Information About Trump Rioters Who Stormed U.S. Capitol

According to new reports, the FBI recently confirmed that it has received 40,000 thousands tips from citizens with information about the violence that occurred at the U.S. Capitol. READ MORE

House Democrats Reportedly Planning To Introduce Articles Of Impeachment Against Trump On January 11th—Current Impeachment Draft Now Includes Over 100 Members

The possibility of impeachment seems to be even more likely as a collection of House Democrats have reportedly decided to introduce articles of impeachment within the next few days. READ MORE

Nicki Minaj Settles 2018 Lawsuit With Tracy Chapman For $450,000 (Update)

Back in 2018 Nicki sampled Tracy’s song without her permission. The legal matter has finally ended with a nearly half-million-dollar settlement from Nicki. READ MORE

Iraq Issues Arrest Warrant For Donald Trump

Just a day after Trump supporters stormed the Capitol building to carry out an insurrection, Donald Trump has been issued an arrest warrant for premeditated murder. READ MORE

D.C. Police Treated Insurrectionists At Capitol Much Differently Than BLM Protesters Stats Show

The Capitol’s recent storming by Donald Trump’s supporters highlighted a stark contrast in the treatment between perceived “patriots” and those that took part in the Black Lives Matter protests over the summer. READ MORE

Rush Limbaugh Deactivates His Twitter Amidst Trump Suspension

Rush Limbaugh, conservative radio host, and political commentator, has deactivated his Twitter account in the wake of the violent MAGA chaos. READ MORE

Bride And Wedding Guest Marry After Groom Runs Away

In India, who a person chooses to marry is a reflection of their social status and honor. A wedding in Karnataka had an interesting outcome when a groom decided that he didn’t want to get married. READ MORE

Text CLEVELAND to 23845 to join our text club to be notified first of contests, breaking news and more!

Steve Bannon’s Podcast Pulled From YouTube Over Rudy Giuliani Episode

Steve Bannon’s War Room podcast is no longer available on YouTube after Rudy Giuliani blamed the MAGA riots on Democrats during an interview. READ MORE

Lakers Hope To Visit White House Once President-Elect Joe Biden Takes Office

The Los Angeles Lakers want to take a shot at visiting the White House when Joe Biden gets in office to celebrate their 2020 NBA Championship. READ MORE

Applebee’s Experiments With Drive-Thru Windows

An Applebee’s location in Texarkana, Texas, is adding a drive-thru option to their establishment. The restaurant is testing to see if the drive-thru method is effective. READ MORE

Wife Of Clarence Thomas Tweets Support For MAGA Protestors

Wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas sent well wishes and support for the violent MAGA protestors on Wednesday. READ MORE

Trump, Rudy Giuliani And Donald Trump Jr Could Be Charged Over Siege At Capitol

DC’s top prosecutor revealed on Friday that Donald Trump, his son Don Jr. and Rudy Giuliani could all be investigated and charged for their potential roles in inciting the violence in the U.S. Capitol after Pro-Trump supporters stormed the building. READ MORE

Democrats Vow To Deliver $2K Checks With New Control Of Senate

Democrats are now vowing to push $2,000 stimulus payments through to Americans after their party won control of the Senate this week, thanks to their victories in two Georgia runoffs. READ MORE

Goodnight, Pittsburgh: Cleveland Browns stun Steelers 48-37 for 1st playoff win since 1994, will face Kansas City Chiefs next week

It was also Cleveland’s first victory at Heinz Field since 2003. READ MORE

Speaker Pelosi says House ‘will proceed’ with impeachment against President Trump

Speaker Nancy Pelosi said that first the House will try to force Vice President Mike Pence and the Cabinet to oust Trump by invoking the 25th Amendment. READ MORE

No. 3 Ohio State to face No. 1 Alabama for CFP championship For Ohio State, it would be its seventh national championship of the poll era and first since 2014, the inaugural season of the playoff.

College Football Playoff national championship: No. 1 Alabama (12-0) vs. No. 3 Ohio State (7-0), Monday, 8 p.m. EST (ESPN) at Miami Gardens, Florida. READ MORE

In Ohio, halftime meant closing time during Browns game Should bars have been allowed to stay open?

There were smaller crowds of people watching the Browns-Steelers game in downtown Cleveland Sunday night. READ MORE

Kelly Shares ‘Shut Up’ Song From Prison On His 54th Birthday

R&B singer/songwriter R.Kelly broke his silence on his 54th birthday. The Chicago native is currently in prison awaiting trial for sex crime charges, facing 18 federal counts including child pornography, kidnapping, and forced labor. R.Kelly (or someone from his team) broke his social media hiatus when he took to Instagram on his birthday (Jan.8) to share a throwback photo of himself along with a verse from his 2011 song “Shut Up” READ MORE

The Bijou Star files can be heard LIVE on The Sam Sylk Show With Bijou Star: 93.1 WZAK Monday through Friday starting at 10:00 am at www.wzakcleveland.com