Pastor Keion Henderson Responds To Hush Order In Church Video

Pastor Keion Henderson is a social media watch not only for his sermons but more virally known for sweeping reality television star and ‘Basketball Wives’ creator, Shaunie formally known as O’Neal of her feet in holy matrimony. Sometimes being attached to a reality star is a good thing. However the bad thing about it is the trolls hone in on you waiting for any little thing for you to do, what they perceive as wrong, only to drag you. Hence todays story.

Pastor Keion Henderson of LightHouse church in Texas felt some kind of way about the way the lady was screaming during worship service this past Sunday. Of course caught on video Pastor Keion Henderson walked up to her and publicly asked her to hush while snapping his finger at her, say, “Silence in the name of Jesus.’

Some on social media felt that Pastor Keion was out of order, which started a dragging campaign. Pastor Keion Henderson along with First Lady Shaunie Henderson sat down with Tamron Hall to explain why he wasn’t.

According Pastor Keion Henderson he has had an issue with this particular parishioner being out of order for 4 years.

“I’ve already talked to her personally. I had already had ushers go up to her… I’ve had everything [done],” “So she did it publicly after being asked not to.” “As a pastor, I know the difference between disturbance and worship,” “And what people have to understand is that everytime you hear a noise in church, it isn’t worship. And so there has to be order.”

In other words the Lord would never allow your praise to block his message. Amen!?

