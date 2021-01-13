CLOSE
Mary J. Blige Gave A lil Leg Then Slapped Jody’s Hand And Took It Back [VIDEO]

2017 BET Awards - Roaming Show

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Mary J. Blige turned 50 years old, proving black don’t crack and even though 50 symbolizes the over the hill mark, her body is stilling perfectly displaying beautiful peaks and valley’s.  However during her 50 year old extravaganza celebration Mary J. Blige had to show, Baby Boy, Jody that she might have the body of the 2001 Yvette, but Yvette, Mary J. Blige, is not.

While Mary J. Blige was taking a photograph at her 50th birthday party with singer/actor Tyrese, Mary J. Blige gave the photo some thigh eye candy.  Well when Tyrese took that as an opportunity to put his hand in the candy bowl Mary J. Blige turned into her Starz Power Book II: Ghost character Monet Tejada and smacked his hand away.

I guess since Tyrese publicly announced his divorce he figured he would try to shoot his shot, but y’all know Moet don’t play!!  I can hear Tyrese now singing SHAME ON ME ♫

Take a look at the video

