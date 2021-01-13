LOCAL NEWS: Rock and Roll Hall of Fame to Open Back Up This Coming Weekend

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Good news for both rock fans and museum lovers.

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame on Cleveland’s lakefront near the Shoreway and Downtown is reopening on Jan. 17 after being closed for several months due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

In order for visitors and members to be allowed in, “proper health and safety precautions” will be in place at all times.

From WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland:

According to their release, the Rock Hall will be offering free admission to healthcare workers and their families on Sunday, January 17, as a special thanks for their time, energy, and compassion during the ongoing pandemic, Additionally, the Rock Hall is once again offering free admission to the community in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on Monday, January 18.

There will also be original content that is going to air on the museum’s YouTube channel starting at 12 p.m. on that day for viewers to catch anytime. This year’s virtual theme is called “It’s Been Said All Along: Voices of Rage, Hope & Empowerment.”

The Rock Hall’s hours will be from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. every day and visitors would have to purchase tickets online in order to get into the museum.

Click here to read more.

Article Courtesy of WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland

First and Second Picture Courtesy of Douglas Sacha and Getty Images