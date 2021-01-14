CLOSE
- CLE
Home- CLE

Cleveland Schools Employee Photographed At VP’s Chair During Capitol Riot Arrested

Listen Live WZAK Cleveland

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Congress Holds Joint Session To Ratify 2020 Presidential Election

Source: Win McNamee / Getty

49-year-old Christine M. Priola, a Cleveland Metropolitan School District occupational therapist, who was identified by social media users as a women in the unbelievable photo above at the VP’s chair in the Senate Chamber during the Capitol riot, has been arrested.

According to court documents, Priola is charged with the following offenses:

      • Knowingly entering and remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority
      • Violent entry and disorderly conduct on capitol grounds
      • Unlawful activities on capitol grounds

Man Seen Taking Selfies At Pelosi’s Desk During Riots Arrested

Capitol Officer Killed By Supposed Pro-Police Terrorists Was ‘Reportedly Bludgeoned With A Fire Extinguisher’

All The Ways Police Handled The Domestic Terrorists At The Capitol With White Gloves
10 photos

Videos
Latest
Macaulay Culkin and Stewart Miller, co-founders of Lifestyle Media Bell Ringers of the Nasdaq Closing Bell from the Nasdaq Entrepreneurial Center in San Francisco, joined by the Graduating Class of the Lehigh Startup Academy
‘Home Alone’ Star Macaulay Culkin in Favor of…
 4 mins ago
01.14.21
American fast food restaurants chain Taco Bell logo seen at...
Taco Bell Will Once Again Have Potatoes in…
 51 mins ago
01.14.21
Alicia Keys Launches New Skincare Products Through Her…
 1 hour ago
01.14.21
Rihanna Collaborates With Legendary Artist Lorna Simpson For…
 5 hours ago
01.14.21
Exclusives
Close