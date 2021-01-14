CLOSE
CORONAVIRUS: Ohio’s Lorain County Close to Moving Up to Level 4 in State Advisory System

Ohio State Flag

Source: Douglas Sacha / Getty

One Northeast Ohio County is in danger of once reaching the most severe level in the state’s Public Health Advisory System.

Lorain has become of the state’s two, out of 88 counties, that is the most at risk of reaching Level 4 Purple in regards to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

For right now, it is the only county in the Northeast Ohio area approaching Level 4.

While it could approach Level 4 if things do not get better, it is currently in Level 3 Red.

From WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland:

Hamilton County is the only county in the purple level, while Lorain and Clermont counties are at risk of moving up because of increased health care utilization.

“We’re not necessarily seeing a dramatic surge after Christmas and the New Year, but there is a bit of an upswing in our cases,” Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said on Thursday.

Gov. DeWine also put out the announcement on his Twitter account:

Ohio is starting move away from the color-coded county-by-county map as with the state “in a plateau, it doesn’t reflect the sustained high levels of the virus.”

Other maps highlighted in the latest press conference were the ones that showed incidence rates of coronavirus and a focus that is solely on “intensive care unit utilization.”

Click here to read more.

 

Article Courtesy of WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland

First and Second Picture Courtesy of Douglas Sacha and Getty Images

First and Second Tweet and Third and Fourth Picture Courtesy of Twitter and WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland

