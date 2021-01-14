OHIO: The First Black-Owned Brewery Opens in Columbus

Columbus is about to get it’s first black-owned brewery! Crafted Culture Brewing Company will be opening in Gahanna in the old Kindred Brewing Taproom located at 505 Morrison Road.
Crafted Culture Brewing Company owner Anthony Perry Jr. isn’t new to the industry and has worked at several breweries around town. Perry is a graduate of Gahanna Lincoln High School and grew up in the area. He expressed his excitement in an interview with Drink Up Columbus.
It’s huge for me to come back close to the neighborhood where I grew up, in a respectable manner, doing something that someone else can aspire to
Several soft openings are planned for February, but no date is set for the official grand opening yet.
