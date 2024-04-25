Podcasts For Every Mood: 10 Podcasts To Add To Your Rotation

CLOSE

Like music, podcasts have become a part of the soundtrack of our lives. Whether you’re looking to get educated on a topic, unwind with a fiction story, be motivated, or have a good laugh, there are podcasts for every mood.

Here’s our top podcast recommendations for when:

You need inspiration…

The Pivot – Former NFL stars Ryan Clark, Fred Taylor, and Channing Crowder form a lively trio for their chart-topping podcast. Each week the hosts present impactful conversations with A-List stars that deliver timely discussions, humor, unguarded emotion, and experience.

You want to study the Bible…

The BibleProject Podcast – Featuring detailed conversations between Tim Mackie and Jon Collins, and occasional guests, the hosts invite you to explore the biblical theology behind each animated video and series they create. The overall goal of the BibleProject is to help people experience the Bible as a unified story that leads to Jesus.

You want to hear a love story…

Black Love: The Interviews – This podcast is a spin-off from the wildly successful docu-series, Black Love, from filmmakers Codie Elaine Oliver and Tommy Oliver. The platform allowed couples to talk about how their relationships began, the road to the altar, life after children and all of the other obstacles they may have faced to make their marriages stronger than ever. For the first time, the long form interviews from each couple are being presented with new insights from Codie Elaine Oliver to provide a new experience for those familiar or new to the series.

You’re emotional…

Therapy for Black Girls – Dr. Joy Harden reminds listeners to not be afraid of their feelings. Join her for a weekly chat about all things mental health, personal development, and all the small decisions we can make to become the best possible versions of ourselves.

You want to laugh…

Teachers Off Duty – Though it’s technically a podcast for tired teachers looking to unwind, Teachers Off Duty appeals to the masses by giving a behind the scenes look into the lives of teachers and their experiences with totally unhinged students, parents, and coworkers.

You want to hear a good story…

LeVar Burton Reads – The best short fiction, handpicked by the best voice in podcasting and presented in 3D immersive audio. In every episode, host LeVar Burton (known for his role in Roots, Reading Rainbow and Star Trek) invites you to take a break from your daily life, and dive into a great story. LeVar’s narration blends with gorgeous soundscapes to bring stories by Stephen King, Toni Morrison, Nnedi Okorafor, Kurt Vonnegut, Ken Liu, and more to life.

You’re working out…

The Secret to Success with CJ, Karl, Jemal, and Eric Thomas – From homeless, high school dropout to entrepreneur, CEO, and Ph.D! Listen to the motivational conversations of Eric ‘ET’ Thomas and co-hosts as they bring messages of defying the odds, accountability, and progression in a signature delivery.

You want wealth and business tips…

The Brown Ambition Podcast – Every Wednesday, Brown Ambition helps you unapologetically build wealth by saving, investing, and making smart career choices — on your own terms! Your hosts are personal finance expert and journalist Mandi Woodruff and Tiffany ‘The Budgetnista’ Aliche, an award-winning financial educator and author of the New York Times bestseller, Get Good With Money.

You are focused on health and wellness…

Huberman Lab – Regularly ranked as the no. 1 health podcast in the world, Stanford School of Medicine professor and neuroscientist Dr. Andrew Huberman discusses how our brain and its connections with the organs of our body control our perceptions, our behaviors, and our health.

When you want to hear celebrity interviews…

360 with Speedy – Speedy Morman hosts this Complex conversation series. Tune in for never-before-heard stories and the keys to success in an ever-changing industry featuring your favorite musicians, actors, and celebrities.

