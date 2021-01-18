Garth Brooks to Perform at Joe Biden’s Inauguration

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

The inauguration of Incoming President Joe Biden is sure to be a huge draw for those who are excited and at least those who are curious.

As the list of those performing is set to grow, one addition is already grabbing a lot of attention, one who many would never thought would consider being part of the event.

That would be country megastar Garth Brooks and his name was announced on Jan. 18.

On the same day of the announcement, Brooks gave an interview on why he is performing at Biden’s ceremony.

From Uproxx:

Brooks said, “In our household, this is not a political statement: This is a statement of unity. […] The message they’re pushing is unity, and that’s right down my alley, man. If we’re gonna get anywhere, we’re gonna get there together.” He added, “I might be the only Republican at this place, but it’s reaching across, loving one another, because that’s what is going to get us together during one of the most divided times.”

Brooks also spoke out on the protests-turned-riots that took place on Jan. 6 at the D.C. Capitol Building. He said that it was “disturbing. It was sad. Try to remember that we the human race, so I’m always going to find sunny sides in there.”

To read more on what he said about the riots, click here.

Brooks performed at the inauguration of Barack Obama in 2009.

Click here to read more.

Article Courtesy of Uproxx

First Picture Courtesy of NBC and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of Judy Eddy and WENN