US Soldier From Ohio Arrested In Alleged Plot To Blow Up 9/11 Memorial In NYC

Cole James Bridges, a 20-year-old US soldier from Stow, Ohio, was arrested in Georgia on terrorism charges, said Nicholas Biase, a spokesperson for Manhattan federal prosecutors.
Bridges, also known as Cole Gonzales, thought he was communicating with a terrorist organization called the Islamic State Group online about terrorism plots against the 9/11 Memorial and other targets in New York City when he was actually in communication with an undercover federal agent.
Biase said Bridges shared detailed instructions and advice on tactics of his plan and even went to the extent of providing manuals during the discussions.
Bridges was with the Third Infantry Division in Fort Stewart, Georgia and is due in court on Thursday.
