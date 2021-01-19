CLOSE
World
HomeWorld

Black American Woman Says She’s Being ‘Deported’ From Bali ‘Because Of LGBT’

Kristen Gray suggested her immigration woes are because of her sexuality, but social media reports say she wrote a book instructing people how to move to Indonesia in the pandemic.

Listen Live WZAK Cleveland

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

A Black American woman accused of bragging in a Twitter thread about living in the Indonesian resort of Bali during the pandemic is facing deportation for that same social media activity, according to reports.

Kristen Gray has been identified as the woman whose tweet about moving from her Los Angeles studio to a treehouse in Bali at a fraction of the cost in California apparently landed her in hot water with Indonesian immigration authorities. The attention generated from her Twitter thread put a spotlight on her overstaying her welcome after her visa allegedly expired.

The Jakarta Globe reported that Gray allegedly “misused her visa.”

Not to be outdone, though, Gray is accused of authoring an e-book that provided instructions for how people can move to Indonesia in the middle of the pandemic.

Gray spoke briefly at an apparent immigration proceeding and suggested she was being deported because of her relationship with her girlfriend.

“First off, I am not guilty,” Gray began. “I have not overstayed my visa, I have not made money in Indonesia.”

She continued without making mention of the book:  “I put out a statement about LGBT and I’m being deported because of LGBT.”

Gray is reportedly being accused of encouraging people to travel to Indonesia during the pandemic and telling people how they can do it, two apparent non-nos in the southeast Asian country that has strict policies in place surrounding public health and tourism in the pandemic.

The Jakarta Globe found the deleted tweets from Gray, one in which she allegedly posted about deciding to stay in Bali after the pandemic, saying that she and her girlfriend have “been here ever since.”

Gray also allegedly tweeted about her graphic design company enjoying its “best year” since she moved.

She also allegedly tweeted about the “safety, low cost of living, luxury lifestyle, queer friendly and black in Bali community.”

Gray allegedly tweeted a photo of “a whole community of black folks on the island” in a picture that “was taken after the murder of George Floyd. We met up to be in community and love on each other.”

Indonesia is notoriously homophobic. So much so that this past May, lawmakers introduced legislation that would make members of the LGBTQ community seek rehabilitation.

Gray’s partner, only identified as “Saundra,” was not targeted by authorities. However, she was expected to join Gray returning to the U.S. Gray is reportedly facing a six-month ban from returning to Indonesia.

“The ‘Family Resilience Bill’ would force lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender people into treatment to ‘cure’ their sexual orientation or gender identity,” NBC News reported about the would-be law.

Indonesia has equally strict drug laws, too.

Just about a year ago, a Howard University graduate was arrested in Indonesia for drug possession. Cecoy Burnett was caught in possession of marijuana brownies and vape liquid and charged under “articles 111 and 112 of Law No. 35/2009 on narcotics,” which per the eight billion rupiah is “Any person that without right or against the law planting, maintain, possess, store, control, or provide Narcotics Category I in the form of plants.” The charges carry a maximum sentence of 12 years and a maximum fine of eight billion rupiah, which is roughly $580,000 USD.

SEE ALSO:

NYPD Commissioner Blames Violence On BLM Demonstrators During March Honoring Martin Luther King Jr.

Movement To Award Capitol Police Hero Eugene Goodman The Congressional Gold Medal Gains Steam

Barack And Michelle Obama Speak At Obama Foundation Summit

Inauguration Day 2021: Key Black Leaders Scheduled To Take Part In Historic Day

10 photos Launch gallery

Inauguration Day 2021: Key Black Leaders Scheduled To Take Part In Historic Day

Continue reading Inauguration Day 2021: Key Black Leaders Scheduled To Take Part In Historic Day

Inauguration Day 2021: Key Black Leaders Scheduled To Take Part In Historic Day

Wednesday's inauguration ceremony signals the official transition of power as a result of the historic 2020 presidential election in which Joe Biden claimed victory over Donald Trump. Biden's running mate, Kamala Harris, made history as the first Black and South Asian woman elected to the office of Vice President. A group of Black leaders and entertainers will help the incoming Biden-Harris administration usher in a new chapter in America's history, with the hopes to refresh and rejuvenate a deeply divided nation. Ceremonies are slated to begin around 11:30 am ET. Biden and Harris will be sworn in at the West front of the U.S. Capitol building. Harris will be sworn in first by Justice Sonia Sotomayor, while Biden will be sworn in by Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts. Afterward, they will each deliver remarks. https://twitter.com/GeoffRBennett/status/1349676383627341824?s=20 Following a wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Ceremony, Biden, Harris and their families will be accompanied by the Clintons, Bushes and the Obamas. Biden and Harris will then return to D.C., where they will be escorted by the drumlines from their alma maters, the University of Delaware and Howard University, respectively. Supplemental programming is scheduled throughout the day and into the evening around Wednesday's events. However, over the last few months, an unprecedented turn of events spurred by white supremacy and white nationalism have all but thwarted any semblance of decency as the country prepares to welcome the Biden-Harris administration. https://twitter.com/schmidtsam7/status/1351273366305517569?s=20 On Jan. 6, a group of insurrectionists stormed the U.S. Capitol with apparent intentions to kill and kidnap members of Congress, along with anyone else who stood in their way. Trump's repeated baseless claims of voter fraud, mainly aiming to disenfranchise the power of the Black vote, served as the match that ignited the fearful actions. Not surprisingly, the Trumps will not attend the inauguration and have declined to meet with the Bidens ahead of Wednesday's events. Vice President Mike Pence stated he will attend. Biden and Harris will be sworn in facing a fractured electorate, fatigued from the ongoing political and social justice climate, as well as laboring through the pandemic. A Tuesday NBC News poll revealed widespread pessimism regarding what comes next, as seven out of every 10 voters said they believe the country is headed towards permanent fracture. Due to the coronavirus, ceremonies are closed to the public and can be streamed online at BidenInaugural.org/watch and will be shown live on all major news networks. And due to the violence at the Capitol, extra measures were taken to ensure security, including the presence of the National Guard as white supremacists threaten more violence on Inauguration Day. https://twitter.com/cspan/status/1351328724386533379?s=20 In preparation for Wednesday, 200,000 flags were placed in the National Mall in Washington, D.C., paying homage to the nearly 400,000 people who have died during the pandemic. To read the full schedule of Inaugural Ceremonies, click here. In the meantime, keep reading and scroll down to see the growing list of notable Black folks who are involved in Inauguration Day in some way, shape or form.

Black American Woman Says She’s Being ‘Deported’ From Bali ‘Because Of LGBT’  was originally published on newsone.com

Videos
Latest
Sports Broadcaster Samaria Terry Boldly Rocks Braids On…
 14 hours ago
01.19.21
Mary J Blige And Simone I. Smith Launch…
 16 hours ago
01.19.21
Wendy Williams
Wendy Williams Called Her Brother Out On TV…
 17 hours ago
01.19.21
The Kelly Clarkson Show - Season 2
Garth Brooks to Perform at Joe Biden’s Inauguration
 1 day ago
01.18.21
Exclusives
Close