A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie‘s never been a rapper whose music content has been about selling bricks, but apparently the man and his team know how to move them like a Mexican cartel.

According to Page Six the “Drowning” rapper has been hit with a lawsuit in which the plaintiff accuses him of clogging the toilets of a rental mansion in New Jersey. Well, not just that but that was the weirdest part of the complaint. In the lawsuit filed by Dr. Lawrence Guarino, the rapper is said to have caused more than $250K in damages to the fancy $3.3 million dollar mansion while renting it for $10,000 a month back in 2017.

Destruction to the mansion also included “carpets cut out and mismatched pieces replaced damages, stains and tears throughout,’’ “entry doors to be left open with evidence of extensive water damage,’’ “walls and trim damaged” and “damage to the landscape,” while “two vehicles … [were] abandoned on the property,” the court papers alleged.

On top of all of that, the toilets were so badly clogged that the sewage had seeped through the floors and damaged the ceilings below them. WTF was A Boogie and his people munching on during their stay?! Buffalos steaks and angus burgers?

“[As] a direct and proximate result of the negligent, reckless and/or carelessness of the defendants, the Property sustained extensive damage … that left it unable to be leased until extensive repairs were conducted,’’ the suit said.

The owners are seeking $263,592 in compensation for the damages.

We hope A Boogie doesn’t think to put Dr. Lawrence Guarino as a reference next time he tries to rent out some fancy property.

A Boogie Sued For Clogging The Toilets Of A Multi-Million Dollar Mansion was originally published on hiphopwired.com

