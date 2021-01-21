CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Warrant Issued For Frank Q. Jackson For Domestic Violence Dispute

Listen Live WZAK Cleveland

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Police Helicopter on patrol

Source: Douglas Sacha / Getty

Frank Q Jackson, not to be mistaken for Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson, but however the Mayor’s grandson, has found himself in trouble with the law.

Unfortunately this is not Frank Q Jackson first rodeo with the wrong side of the law.

Frank Q Jackson is being charged with domestic violence, a first-degree misdemeanor, and a warrant is out for his arrest for allegedly hitting his girlfriend/his child’s mother in the face during an argument back in December of 2020.  According to a report the victim claims an argument over how many diapers Jackson brought her turned physical.  According to Jackson their was a verbal argument, not physical, because his child mother was upset that Jackson wouldn’t give her any money to get her nails done.

In  January of 2020 Frank Q Jackson pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor assault charge for a case in which an 18-year-old woman accused him of punching her, choking her and hitting her with a metal truck hitch on June 10, 2019. (see video from previous charges below)

Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star

Source: Radio One Digital

Cleveland , domestic violence , Frank Q. Jackson , Ohio , warrant

Also On 93.1 WZAK:
10 Times Meghan Markle Gave Us Duchess Of Sussex Glamour
10 photos
Videos
Latest
Police Helicopter on patrol
Warrant Issued For Frank Q. Jackson For Domestic…
 40 mins ago
01.21.21
Tamia In Concert - Atlanta, GA
Tamia And Debra Cox Slay ‘Count On Me’…
 3 hours ago
01.21.21
Meena Harris Dressed Her Daughters In Matching Coats…
 22 hours ago
01.20.21
Liev Schreiber with musical guest Lil Wayne hosts the 44th season episode 5 NBC&apos;s &apos;Saturday Night Live&apos;
Lil Wayne Did Not Endorse Trump to Get…
 23 hours ago
01.20.21
Exclusives
Close