The Real Salt-N-Pepa Talk Lifetimes: Salt-N-Pepa Biopic [VIDEO]

January is the perfect time for biopic season with the cold temperatures and now with the COVID-19 pandemic, we all are looking for great home entertainment. So Lifetime stared off 2021 with the epic biopic with the greatest, trailblazing female Hip Hop group in history, The Salt-N-Pepa Biopic with no there than Salt ‘Cheryl James’ and Pepa ‘Sandra Denton’ themselves as the executive producers.

The 3 hour event ‘Salt-N-Pepa Biopic’ took us back to when the ladies first met working in a star studded Sears call center working with coming up star ‘Kid n Play’ and Martin Lawrence taking us on a ride through the behind the scenes time of when a Dougie Fresh diss track put them on the track to stardom.

Take a listen to the First Ladies of Hip Hop talk about what’s it was like looking back in time, what that time has taught them about and where they are now in the interview below.

Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star

