LOCAL NEWS: Cleveland Wing Week Now Underway at Area Restaurants!

Attention Cleveland-area wing lovers. This week is for you!
A collection of local restaurants is taking part in Cleveland Wing Week, where participating establishments are each offering six wings for only $5 in “a variety of styles and flavors.”
From WEWS News 5 Cleveland:
Those participating in Cleveland Wing Week can download a wing passport to keep track of the restaurants they’ve ordered from and those with four or more stamps on their Cleveland Wing Week passport can enter to win $250 in gift cards.
Restaurants participating in the week-long ode to wings include:
49th Street Tavern
B2’s Bourbon & BBQ
Buffalo Wild Wings
Clevelander Bar & Grill
Game On
Flat Iron Cafe
Gunselman’s Tavern
Merry Arts Pub & Grille
Ninja City
Nora’s Public House
Quaker Steak & Lube
Ohio City Pizzeria
Old School Pizza & Wings
Pizzeria Angie’s
Rowley Inn
Salted Dough
Sauced Taproom
Sauce the City
Saucy Brew Works
Scalper’s Bar & Grille
Southern Tier Brewing Company
Tavern of Little Italy
Teamz Restaurant and Bar
The Flying Rib
The Foundry Concert Club
The Wild Goose
The Greatroom and Bar
The Winchester Music Tavern
Tony K’s Bar and Grille
Wild Eagle Saloon
Woodstock BBQ
For more information on Cleveland Wing Week, click here.
The event is going on from today until Jan. 31.
Article Courtesy of WEWS News 5 Cleveland
First Picture Courtesy of louisianacookin.com
Second Picture Courtesy of Catherine McQueen and Getty Images