LOCAL NEWS: Cleveland Wing Week Now Underway at Area Restaurants!

oven-roasted crispy olive oil coated chicken wings

Source: Catherine McQueen / Getty

Attention Cleveland-area wing lovers.  This week is for you!

A collection of local restaurants is taking part in Cleveland Wing Week, where participating establishments are each offering six wings for only $5 in “a variety of styles and flavors.”

From WEWS News 5 Cleveland:

Those participating in Cleveland Wing Week can download a wing passport to keep track of the restaurants they’ve ordered from and those with four or more stamps on their Cleveland Wing Week passport can enter to win $250 in gift cards.

Restaurants participating in the week-long ode to wings include:

  • 49th Street Tavern

  • B2’s Bourbon & BBQ

  • Buffalo Wild Wings

  • Clevelander Bar & Grill

  • Game On

  • Flat Iron Cafe

  • Gunselman’s Tavern

  • Merry Arts Pub & Grille

  • Ninja City

  • Nora’s Public House

  • Quaker Steak & Lube

  • Ohio City Pizzeria

  • Old School Pizza & Wings

  • Pizzeria Angie’s

  • Rowley Inn

  • Salted Dough

  • Sauced Taproom

  • Sauce the City

  • Saucy Brew Works

  • Scalper’s Bar & Grille

  • Southern Tier Brewing Company

  • Tavern of Little Italy

  • Teamz Restaurant and Bar

  • The Flying Rib

  • The Foundry Concert Club

  • The Wild Goose

  • The Greatroom and Bar

  • The Winchester Music Tavern

  • Tony K’s Bar and Grille

  • Wild Eagle Saloon

  • Woodstock BBQ

For more information on Cleveland Wing Week, click here.

The event is going on from today until Jan. 31.

 

Article Courtesy of WEWS News 5 Cleveland

First Picture Courtesy of louisianacookin.com

Second Picture Courtesy of Catherine McQueen and Getty Images

