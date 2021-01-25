LOCAL NEWS: Cleveland Wing Week Now Underway at Area Restaurants!

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Attention Cleveland-area wing lovers. This week is for you!

A collection of local restaurants is taking part in Cleveland Wing Week, where participating establishments are each offering six wings for only $5 in “a variety of styles and flavors.”

From WEWS News 5 Cleveland:

Those participating in Cleveland Wing Week can download a wing passport to keep track of the restaurants they’ve ordered from and those with four or more stamps on their Cleveland Wing Week passport can enter to win $250 in gift cards. Restaurants participating in the week-long ode to wings include:

49th Street Tavern

B2’s Bourbon & BBQ

Buffalo Wild Wings

Clevelander Bar & Grill

Game On

Flat Iron Cafe

Gunselman’s Tavern

Merry Arts Pub & Grille

Ninja City

Nora’s Public House

Quaker Steak & Lube

Ohio City Pizzeria

Old School Pizza & Wings

Pizzeria Angie’s

Rowley Inn

Salted Dough

Sauced Taproom

Sauce the City

Saucy Brew Works

Scalper’s Bar & Grille

Southern Tier Brewing Company

Tavern of Little Italy

Teamz Restaurant and Bar

The Flying Rib

The Foundry Concert Club

The Wild Goose

The Greatroom and Bar

The Winchester Music Tavern

Tony K’s Bar and Grille

Wild Eagle Saloon

Woodstock BBQ

For more information on Cleveland Wing Week, click here.

The event is going on from today until Jan. 31.

Click here to read more.

Article Courtesy of WEWS News 5 Cleveland

