CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Ex-Trump Counselor Kellyanne Conway Accused of Posting Topless Pic of Daughter Claudia on Twitter

Listen Live WZAK Cleveland

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

NEWS: JAN 03 Save America Tour

Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

Talk about reaching a new low, especially when it comes to mother and daughter relationships.

Kellyanne Conway, who was once a counselor to Donald Trump when he was President of the United States, was trending recently on Twitter, along with her daughter Claudia.   Yet, they were both trending for all the wrong reasons.

From Bossip:

Numerous Twitter users were reporting that Kellyanne had posted photos of a topless Claudia on her fleets (Twitter’s version of Instagram stories) from her official account @KellyannePolls.

We can’t even imagine how Claudia was feeling in that moment but she took to TikTok to post a message in Morse Code asking for help.

This move has users calling Kellyanne a “bad mother.”

They are encouraging one another to report her and doing so themselves with some tips on to go about doing so.

Twitter tells Variety that the social media giant is “investigating the incident” and has declined to elaborate any further.

It is likely that Kellyanne will pull the old “I was hacked” trick as an “excuse” for posting her daughter’s pics online.

Claudia did confirm that pic was of her saying on TikTok she’s “assuming my mom took a picture of it to use against me one day and then somebody hacked her or something.”  So she is also playing the “I was hacked” card before adding how she’s “at a loss for words.”

Of course, Kellyanne and Claudia have been at each other’s throats before.  The 15-year-old took aim at her mother having COVID-19 after falsifying about it and even urged her followers to vote against Trump.

Kellyanne had to leave her role from the Trump administration “to focus on her family” after Claudia alleged “trauma and abuse” coming from both parents.

At least they don’t have a reality show.

 

Click here to read more.

 

Article Courtesy of Bossip

First Picture Courtesy of Stefani Reynolds/CNP/startraksphoto.com and WENN

Second Picture Courtesy of Icon Sportswire and Getty Images

Third through Seventh Picture and First and Second Tweet Courtesy of Twitter and Bossip

Meet VP Kamala Harris Big Historic Blended Multi-Cultural Family!
Kamala Harris Launches Presidential Campaign In Her Hometown Of Oakland
16 photos

Videos
Latest
Wild Card Round - Cleveland Browns v Pittsburgh Steelers
Myles Garrett to Represent the Browns and The…
 2 hours ago
01.26.21
Washington, DC Prepares For Potential Unrest Ahead Of Presidential Inauguration
Twitter Puts an End to MyPillow Guy’s Pillow…
 3 hours ago
01.26.21
Kellyanne Conway and Larry Kudlow Speak to the Media Outside the White House
Ex-Trump Counselor Kellyanne Conway Accused of Posting Topless…
 4 hours ago
01.26.21
Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen - Season 17
Wendy Williams Welcomes Ex’s Baby Mama & Their…
 4 hours ago
01.26.21
Exclusives
Close