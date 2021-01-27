Makeup Shayla Joins Forces With Morphe On Shade-Inclusive Foundation Filter Effect

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

The Morphe beauty brand has a strong reputation for creating quality products that speak to various skin tones. With an emphasis on pushing diversity further, the brand is scheduled to launch their new line of medium to full coverage foundation, Filter Effect. Joining forces with the new 40-shade product is Danessa Myricks, the creative director, photographer, and makeup artist for this campaign, and Shayla, better known as Makeup Shayla, the shade-matching guru of the makeup world.

Filter Effect is an oil-free foundation that pays extra attention to maintaining healthy skin. This new, innovative formula promote flawless skin with ingredients like hyaluronic acid, known for restoring moisture, and vitamin E, great for antioxidant protection.

Beauty vlogger Shalya Mitchell has been sharing her tips and tricks to flawless makeup looks over the past couple of years. With a combined 3.4 million followers on both Instagram and YouTube, I’d say she knows a thing or two about the best beauty products and makeup techniques to use. To learn more about Filter Effect, we sat down with Shayla to discuss her collaboration with Morphe, her favorite quarantine hack, and more.

You’ve collaborated with some amazing brands in the past. What inspired you to partner with Morphe for this launch?

I love the message Morphe is sending by collaborating with two Black content creators in the beauty space for the launch of Filter Effect Foundation. This is such a huge statement for Morphe and it shows me they care about black women being represented in their brand. I knew I wanted to be a part of this campaign after I tried the foundation (absolutely love!) and found out Danessa was going to be doing the makeup and shooting the campaign.

What was your role behind the scenes with Filter Effect? Did you contribute any ideas or specific feedback based on your years of shade matching expertise?

For this campaign, Morphe wanted me to be the face of the campaign. After I tested out the foundation, shade range, and fell in love with the product, I agreed to partner and be the face of the foundation. I loved the message of this launch, a black content creator as the face of the foundation, and one of the most talented black makeup artists and photographer, Danessa Myricks, shooting the campaign. I’ve never been a part of anything quite like this.

Why is it so important for all brands to embrace a fully-inclusive shade range?

It’s important for brands to be inclusive because foundation shades represent people and every person deserves to have access to beauty products.

What is your favorite quarantine foundation hack?

I don’t have a lot of beauty hacks, but one trick I like to do with my false lashes is to uncurl them and straighten them out. This distresses the lash a little and makes It look more natural. After I glue the false lashes on, I curl them and add mascara. This makes them look more wispy and helps them blend with your natural lashes.

Morphe’s Filter Effect will launch initially in Ulta stores as soon as Sunday, January 31st. It will be available on Morphe.com and in stores on Tuesday, February 16th.

