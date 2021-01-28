LOCAL NEWS: Cedar Point Looking for Maintenance Workers Through Job Event

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

If you are in need of a job, but want to work at a place that appears to be fun, there is an event that will cover both.

Cedar Point is hosting a job fair the following month to recruit maintenance workers for the Sandusky amusement park.

This will be an opportunity for new employees to learn about the attraction and to get paid for keeping the rides operating at all times.

From WEWS News 5 Cleveland:

The Maintenance Job Fair will be held on Feb. 6 at the Amazement Shop near Castaway Bay from 8 a.m. until 12 p.m. Cedar Point is looking for carpenters, electricians and ride mechanics among many other positions.

For more information on how you can apply, click here.

Click here to read more.

Article Courtesy of WEWS News 5 Cleveland

First Picture Courtesy of Lexington Herald-Leader and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of Douglas Sacha and Getty Images