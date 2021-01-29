LOCAL NEWS: Cedar Point Has Revealed When It Will Open in 2021

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Cedar Point has made an announcement on Jan. 28 as to when the park will open this year for visitors and fans.

The popular Sandusky amusement park will start its season on May 14.

From WEWS News 5 Cleveland:

The amusement park will celebrate 151 years of being open. Their 150th anniversary was cut short last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

No word yet if and when the water park will open at all in 2021. It was closed throughout all of 2020.

