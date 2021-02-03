CLOSE
Meet Your 2021 Future History Maker: Terry Atkinson

FHM Cle 2021 Winner Terry Atkinson

Terry Atkinson, founder of Fit For Youths, a community driven organization that brings structured and fun fitness programming to youth. He facilitates community alliances wherein local organizations and individuals come together to hold programs and make a collective impact in the lives of youth. Through Fit For Youths programming, children are taught resilience, persistence, teamwork, positive thinking skills, and healthy habits. Terry Atkinson we honor you, for exemplifying the qualities of a Future History Maker.

TUNE IN Thursday, February 25th at 6:30p on Facebook Live or YouTube to our Future History Makers celebration where Terry Atkinson will be honored!

 

