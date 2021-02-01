LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Meet Your 2021 Future History Maker, Brandon McCruel!

Brandon McCruel is the Founder of BrandNew Youth Mentoring which strives to uplift local youth and instill a sense of accountability towards their environment in them. BNYM not only provides many opportunities that allow its members to experience life outside of the local confines of primarily inner-city living, it also seeks to impart its core mission of being responsible and accountable not only for oneself, but also for the community at large. Mr.McCruel has diligently strived to improve the lives of youth in the community through a variety of activities, trips, and outreach projects. Brandon McCruel, we honor you, for exemplifying the qualities of a Future History Maker.

TUNE IN Thursday, February 25th at 6:30p on Facebook Live or YouTube to our Future History Makers celebration where Brandon McCruel will be honored!

Also On 93.1 WZAK: