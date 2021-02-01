The Bijou Star Files: KeKe Wyatt Believes Bi-Racial People Are Oppressed

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, February 1, 2021: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

KeKe Wyatt Believes Bi-Racial People Are Also Oppressed (Video)

Keke Wyatt is known for using her vocals to serenade the masses, but recently, she also used her voice to say that Black people are not the only people to be oppressed. Read More

ALLEGED UFO SIGHTING CLEAR SHOTS OF THE ‘MOTHER SHIP’ …On Outskirts of L.A.!!!

We got another UFO sighting on our hands here in L.A., folks — but this one stands alone, as it offers some the best clear shots we’ve seen of what appears … well, you make the call. Read More

FLOYD MAYWEATHER LOGAN PAUL FIGHT OFFICIALLY POSTPONED ‘COVID & Other Things’

The Floyd Mayweather vs. Logan Paul boxing match has officially been postponed, a Mayweather a source says it’s because of “COVID and other things.” Read More

Trump’s impeachment defense team leaves less than two weeks before trial

Former President Donald Trump’s five impeachment defense attorneys have left a little more than a week before his trial is set to begin, according to people familiar with the case, amid a disagreement over his legal strategy. Read More

Kelly Rowland Has Welcomed Her Second Child With Husband Tim Weatherspoon

There has certainly been some light in these first few weeks of 2021 following a year of uncertainty and hardship for so many. One family is celebrating their blessing this past week as Kelly Rowland announced that she and her husband Tim Weatherspoon have welcomed their second child! Read More

T.I. & Tiny Release A Statement Through A Spokesperson & Deny The Recent Sexual Abuse Allegations Against Them

For the past few days, there have been allegations made against T.I. and Tiny that has captured the attention of many people. Earlier this week, Sabrina Peterson alleged that T.I. had put a gun to her head, and Tiny responded to the allegation. Read More

EXCLUSIVE: T.I. & Tiny – Sabrina Peterson, Woman Accusing Couple Of Drug & Kidnapping, Faced 6 Restraining Orders + Was Accused Of Stalking Multiple People [Court Documents] Read More

TIFFANY HADDISH PUCKERS UP WITH BF COMMON …In Steamy Silhouette Challenge

Tiffany Haddish and Common’s relationship is TikTok official — ’cause the two of them were locking lips and bumpin’ and grindin’ on camera … and we gotta say, it’s hot!!! Read More

GEORGIA POLICE CHIEF RESIGNS AFTER SHOCKING, RACIST CONVERSATION SURFACES …Says Slaves Had Their Needs Met

A police chief in Georgia has resigned and one of his officers was fired after video surfaced of an absolutely shocking, racist conversation in which they casually drop the n-word and say slavery met the needs of black people. Read More

Lil Uzi Says He Paid Millions For Pink Diamond To Be Implanted In His Forehead, Sauce Walka Responds

Could the implanting of diamonds really become a new trend? Looks like Lil Uzi Vert has dropped some serious dough on a pink diamond from famed jeweler Elliot Eliantte and it appears he has plans to implant the multi-million dollar stone into his forehead! Read More

Tommie Lee Claps Back After Old Footage Of Her Saying She “Would Sleep With Ray J One More Time” Is Released In Ongoing Drama With Princess Love

After Tommie called out Princess for implying that she had a previous intimate relationship with Ray J—the Internet dug up old footage of her practically admitting to it, but she is not having it. Read More

Halle Berry Laughs About Being Compared To Joseline Hernandez In ‘Strictly Business’ Meme

One of these things are not like the other, movie edition! Halle Berry seems to be pretty lit on Twitter these days and sis also seems like she can take a joke. Read More

Tina Lawson Shows Off Her Makeup Look Created By Blue Ivy Carter

Blue Ivy Carter is already following in her parents’ footsteps as a Grammy-nominated artist at the age of nine. Read More

Social Media Reacts To Popeyes Removing Cajun Rice & Green Beans From Their Menu

Popeyes has decided to switch up their menu and that includes removing their famous side dish, cajun rice, and social media is not here for it. Read More

Detroit Woman Claims Her Porch Was Stolen (Video)

When she returned home from work, she says she was in a state of disbelief. She plans on filing a police report for the unimaginable. Read More

The April Dates For The 2021 Coachella Festival Have Officially Been Cancelled Due To Rising COVID-19 Numbers In California

As California continues to see an alarming rise of COVID-19 cases, the April dates for the Coachella festival have officially been cancelled as a means of precaution and safety. Read More

Shekinah Jo Clears The Air About Allegations She Made Against Sabrina Peterson, Says She Spoke Out Of Hurt

Yesterday Shekinah Jo came to her friend Tameka “Tiny” Harris’ defense on Instagram live and made several allegations about Sabrina Peterson, the CEO of “The Glam University, including that she engaged in sexual activities with T.I. and Tiny and helped recruit women to engage in the acts as well. Today Shekinah cleared the air … Read More

Nick Cannon’s Syndicated Talk Show Scheduled To Premiere In Fall 2021 Following Delay Over Controversial Comments (Update)

Last year Nick Cannon had some big projects lined up. However, things came to a pause after he made some anti-semitic comments on his podcast. As a result, Nick decided to take some time for himself, and some projects were put on hold, including his syndicated talk show. Read More

West Virginia Mom Who Killed Her Kids And Step-Kids Practiced Witchcraft

A West Virginia woman who fatally shot all three of her children and two step-children before burning down the family home practiced witchcraft. Read More

The Next Pandemic Could Be A Potentially Deadly Fungus

Experts believe the next pandemic could be a deadly, yeast-like fungal infection known as Candida Auris, which experts describe as a nearly “perfect pathogen.” Read More

Toys ‘R’ Us To Close The Last Two Remaining Stores

Toys “R” Us will close its last two remaining stores, roughly a year after announcing a highly anticipated relaunch of the toy store brand. Read More

Daughter of Publix Founder Funded 60% Of Trump Rally That Led To Siege

The family of the Publix empire, or at least the daughter, is the most recent person associated with the creation of the Jan. 6 rally that ultimately led to the Capitol insurrection. Read More

If You Haven’t Received Your Stimulus Check, Check The Mail For A Debit Card

If you still haven’t received your $600 stimulus payment- maybe you should check your mail for a debit card. Read More

Christian School Kicks Out Student, 8, Because She Told Another Female Student She Has A Crush On Her

A second-grade girl was expelled from her Christian school because she told another girl that she had a crush on her. Read More

U.S. Capitol Domestic Terrorist Who Calls Himself ‘QAnon Shaman’ Wants To Testify In Donald Trump’s Impeachment Trial

One of the rioters who took part in the domestic terrorist attack of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 is willing to speak at Donald Trump‘s impeachment trial. Read More

“Second Gentleman” Added To Merriam-Webster Dictionary

“Second Gentleman” has been added to Merriam-Webster dictionary after Vice President Kamala Harris’s husband, Doug Emhoff, became the first husband. The term has been used in the past, but now it’s common enough to finally make it into the dictionary. Read More

Massachusetts Congressman Rep Stephen Lynch Tests Positive For Covid-19 After Receiving Vaccine

Massachusetts Democratic Rep. Stephen Lynch, who had been vaccinated for Covid-19, tested positive for the virus on Friday afternoon, according to his spokeswoman. Read More

Johnson & Johnson Announces Its COVID-19 Vaccine, 85 Percent Effective Against Virus

Medical device company Johnson & Johnson said it has a Covid-19 vaccine that is 85 percent effective against the sometimes fatal virus. Read More

More Than 30,000 Voters Drop Republican Affiliation After Capitol Hill Riot

Over 30,000 registered Republican Party voters across the nation have changed their party status after the insurrection at the United States Capitol on January 6. Read More

KEVIN HART I NEED MORE MUSCLE UNDER THE HOOD!!! Gets Powerful New Ride

Kevin Hart isn’t letting that horrific 2019 car wreck hold him back from one of his passions … he’s about to add another souped-up whip to his collection, and it’s a BEAST. Read More

TERRY CREWS’ TEEN SON ‘Side Hustle’ Pays Big Time $15K PER EPISODE!!!

Terry Crews‘ son, Isaiah doesn’t need a side hustle … because he’s getting paid a small fortune for his role in “Side Hustle.” Read More

Wendy Williams Hopes Her Biopic Makes Her Ex-Husband ‘Regret The Day’ He Met Her

It’s safe to say that Wendy Williams doesn’t want her old thing back. During a recent interview, Wendy Williams shared that she hopes her biopic makes her ex-husband wish they never met. Read More

Kim Kardashian – Suspect Accused Of Robbing Reality Star Is Releasing A Tell All About It

One of the people who allegedly took part in robbing Kim Kardashian in Paris has released a tell-all about the heist. Read More

Kanye West Sued By Sunday Service Choir & Crew In Class Action, Could Face Up To $30 Million In Damages

Kanye West is being sued in two class-action lawsuits that could cost him $30 million.

He’s accused of allegedly mistreating and not paying nearly 1,000 performers and employees of his Sunday Service events. Read More

