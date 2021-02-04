CLOSE
Candace Owens Gets Called Out For Spreading Conspiracy Theories About AOC On Social Media

"If you’re capable of shame, you should be ashamed," Walter Shaub tweeted.

If anyone thought becoming a mother would prompt Candace Owens to tone down her reckless rhetoric on social media, think again.

The controversial conservative of convenience with a history of making provocative statements especially when it comes to Black people has now turned her clear anger toward New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (AOC), the progressive Congresswoman who made comments this week about her experience being in the Capitol during the attempted coup as well as being a survivor of sexual assault.

Owens dived headfirst into the conversation Wednesday with false conspiracy theories and even suggested that AOC lied not only about being in the Capitol during the insurrection but also about being sexually assaulted. It was a pitiful new low, even for Owens, who has offered sympathy for Nazi leader Adolf Hitler, holds transphobic views, promoted “mob rule,” blames unarmed Black men for being killed by the police, supports anti-Black racists and is credited with inspiring deadly terrorism like the New Zealand mosque shooter in 2019. The receipts can all be found right here.

After Owens repeatedly claimed without proof that AOC “staged a photo shoot” at the U.S. southern border where migrant children separated from their families were being held, she went on to say that “Faking her own attempted murder [at the Capitol] was the next logical step.”

The callous indifference to the children detained at the border and the attempted coup that resulted in the loss of multiple lives and a mini-coronavirus outbreak in Congress was astonishing, even for someone of Owens’ moral ineptitude and depravity. These are the very kinds of lies that were told to spark the attempted coup in the first place.

But among the chorus of people calling Owens out for her lies was Walter Shaub, the former director of the U.S. Office of Government Ethics during parts of both the Obama and Trump administrations. Shaub said he was there at the border the same day AOC was and provided photo proof that the pictures were not staged.

Shaub then dropped the mic on Owens: “You should retract the lie you’re telling about AOC—and, if you’re capable of shame, you should be ashamed for mocking the outrage over family separations and child torture.”

Seemingly energized by the attention to her fake news, Owens doubled-down on her flurry of unsolicited conspiracy theories by suggesting AOC is lying about being the victim of sexual assault.

How many men has @AOC falsely accused of heinous acts against her?” Owens tweeted before continuing with an apparent self-projection rife with irony: “She seems disturbed.”

During an Instagram Live session on Monday while recalling the attempted coup, AOC gave an emotional testimony about how the experience evoked memories of when she was sexually assaulted.

“And I haven’t told many people that in my life. But when we go through trauma, trauma compounds on each other,” AOC told an audience of more than 150,000 viewers. She said she thought she was going to die during the insurrection.

That prompted her critics to claim AOC was not in the actual Capitol building during the seige by far-right extremists who were united by the false belief and widely debunked conspiracy theory that Donald Trump was the victim of election fraud.

Owens picked up that conspiracy theory-laden baton Wednesday and ran with it on Twitter, making light of AOC and anyone else who experienced mental and physical trauma that fateful day at the Capitol.

In the end, AOC accurately summarized what was happening and underscored the harm that Owens’ lies can do.

This is America.

[caption id="attachment_3850502" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: CSPAN screenshot[/caption] Candace Owens has officially been dubbed "Karen Owens" by Black Twitter after she defended the white woman in Central Park who called the police on a Black bird-watcher. Just when it seemed Owens couldn't sink any further in her sunken politics, folks are calling out her actions as inexcusable. Even Black conservatives are baffled by her response to the viral Central Park incident. "Central Park Karen" was trending on Tuesday after a video surfaced of Amy Cooper calling the cops on Christian Cooper. The clip was posted by Christian's sister, Melody, who mockingly called Amy "Karen" to group her with the many white women who frantically call the cops on Black people. Before the video was recorded, Christian says he simply asked Amy to comply with New York City law and put her dog on a leash in a section of Central Park that’s known for bird-watching. However, Amy was clearly flustered by Christian’s request and the fact that he was recording her because she told Christian that she was going to call the cops and "tell them there’s an African American man threatening my life.” https://twitter.com/melodyMcooper/status/1264965252866641920?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1264965252866641920%7Ctwgr%5E&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fnewsone.com%2F3948383%2Fchristian-cooper-everything-to-know-exposed-central-park-karen%2F   Amy followed through on her words by dialing the police and hysterically telling them that Cooper was threatening her, even though he was standing feet away from her. Such a move could have put Christian's life in danger if the police arrived, especially considering police-involved killings such as the recent death of George Floyd. However, Candance Owens couldn't comprehend this idea and she defended Karen on Twitter, saying, "This woman is being dragged as a racist for absolutely no reason. Why are we so desperate to make everything about race?" https://twitter.com/RealCandaceO/status/1265123322615992322?s=20   Even other Black conservatives couldn't deal with Owens' response. Conservative teen CJ Pearson defended Christian and called out Owens in a Twitter thread. "What he said, and the tone he said it in, doesn't even sound threatening. You can't even see him reach for anything," Pearson wrote. "She started fake crying and screaming about a black man to the police. how is this defensible?" But, of course, Owens still defended Amy's actions by citing Christian's description of the incident on his Facebook page. According to him, Amy’s dog was “tearing through the plantings” in the Ramble section of the park and he said that he told her, “Ma’am, dogs in the Ramble have to be on the leash at all times. The sign is right there.” He said that Amy replied, “The dog runs are closed. He needs his exercise,” to which Christian replied, “All you have to do is take him to the other side of the drive, outside the Ramble, and you can let him run off leash all you want," according to his Facebook post. When Amy refused to listen to Christian, he said on Facebook that he told her, “Look, if you’re going to do what you want, I’m going to do what I want, but you’re not going to like it." Then Christian says he pulled out a dog treat and called after Amy’s dog. He said he carries such items “just for such intransigence.” When the dog started coming towards Christian this is when he says Amy yelled, “DON’T YOU TOUCH MY DOG!!!!!” Christian says, “That’s when I started video recording with my iPhone, and when her inner Karen fully emerged and took a dark turn.” Owens argued that calling the cops on Christian was justifiable based on his story. "It is always DEFENSIBLE to call the cops when someone says 'you're not going to like what I'm going to do' and then reaches into their pockets. (By his own admission)." https://twitter.com/JuliettNRomeo/status/1265357947573592072?s=20   Once again, Owens still lacked the historical and present-day context for the incident — like the fact that Amy was ignoring park rules by not having her dog on a leash, which could have put Christian in his right to call the park authorities on Amy. Owens also ignored the fact that Amy specifically said she was going to call the cops and tell them an "African American" man was threatening her "life". This was after it was clear Christian didn't have a visible weapon in-hand. This was after Christian told her in the video, "Please don't come close to me," which defuses any chance of a physical confrontation. Such words don't "threaten" Amy's "life." Did folks have the energy to explain this to Candace? It was a hard "no" for many, especially considering her past record. A lot of folks on social media just went straight to calling her "Karen Owen" and the jokes ensued. Check out some of the tweets below.

