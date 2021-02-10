The Bijou Star Files: H.E.R. Hit With $3 Mil Copyright Lawsuit Over “Focus”

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, February 10, 2021: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

H.E.R. Hit With $3 Million Copyright Infringement Lawsuit Over “Focus” Song

A major copyright infringement lawsuit in New York federal court has allegedly been filed against the Grammy winning artist H.E.R. (real name Gabrielle Wilson), music producer Darhyl “DJ” Camper and Justin Love for the hit song “Focus”. Read More

SUPER BOWL STREAKER CLAIMS HE WON $375,000 FOR STUNT… I Literally Bet On Myself!

Yuri Andrade — the man who broke onto the field while wearing a pink thong bathing suit — says he came up with the idea for the stunt after seeing a prop bet that offered GREAT ODDS if someone actually ran onto the field during the SB55. Read More

DRE: NICOLE WANTS TO QUESTION ALLEGED MISTRESSES… Did He Buy That House?!?

Dr. Dre’s estranged wife is looking into whether the mogul is funding the lifestyles of his alleged mistresses … and she wants to talk financials with them. Read More

‘AUNT JEMIMA’ WE’RE NOW PEARL MILLING COMPANY… Check Out Logo!!!

It’s an historic day for all Americans … who love pancakes — “Aunt Jemima” is officially out, and Pearl Milling Company is in. Read More

KIM KARDASHIAN NORTH’S ‘BOB ROSS’ PAINTING IS ALL HER Don’t Play with My Kids!!!

Kim Kardashian is FUMING at folks questioning the authenticity of a painting she says her daughter made herself … insisting it’s the real deal, and people doubting it have way too much time on their hands. Read More

MMMM, RIBEYE FIRST EDIBLE 3D PRINTED STEAK …Looks Kinda Tasty-ish???

Meat lovers and animal rights activists can finally rejoice together (we think) — because there’s now a slaughter-free steak you can eat right off the dish … a petri dish. Read More

GORILLA GLUE HAIRDO I FINALLY CUT MY PONYTAIL OFF …But My Scalp Still Burns!!!

Tessica Brown, the woman who put Gorilla Glue in her hair, is one step closer to relief … she managed to chop off her ponytail, but she’s still got painful days ahead. Read More

KOBE BRYANT HELICOPTER CRASH NTSB BLAMES PILOT’S POOR DECISIONS FOR CRASH… Cite ‘Self-Induced Pressure’

The NTSB has issued the official statement of probable cause — blaming mistakes by pilot Ara Zobayan. Read More

NIKE RARE SNEAKERS DESIGNED FOR OBAMA Hit Market For $25k!!!

Talk about an extremely rare pair of Nikes … there are only 2 pairs in existence. Read More

EXCLUSIVE JUSTIN BIEBER Fast & Futuristic …CUSTOM ROLLS-ROYCE LOOKS SICK!!!

Justin Bieber may wanna drive despacito when he’s behind the wheel of his futuristic Rolls-Royce … ’cause everyone’s gonna want to enjoy its awesomeness. Read More

Should Ohio’s schools go to extended learning or summer school to make up for lost ground? Gov. Mike DeWine wants districts to create plan

DeWine is calling on the state’s districts to submit a plan to help students catch up by April 1. Read More

Keke Wyatt Apologizes Following Backlash Of Her Biracial Oppression Comments

A few weeks ago, the Internet collectively dragged Keke Wyatt for her comments stating that “Black people are not the only ones who’ve been oppressed”—fast forward and she has changed her tuned a bit. Read More

Lori Harvey Tells Boyfriend Michael B. Jordan ‘I Love You’ In New Birthday Message

Things are getting real for Lori Harvey and her “nugget” Michael B. Jordan. The socialite raised eyebrows Tuesday night with her birthday message for boyfriend Michael B., who turned 34 on Tuesday. Read More

Mark Cuban Has Directed The Dallas Mavericks To Stop Playing The National Anthem Before Home Games

The Dallas Mavericks have stopped playing the national anthem before their home games at the direction of the team’s owner, Mark Cuban. Read More

Congress Announces That Those Who Couldn’t Afford A Funeral For Family Members They Lost Due To COVID-19 Are Eligible To Receive Up To $7,000 In Reimbursement

As the COVID-19 pandemic rages on, many have sadly lost their loved ones to the deadly virus and were unable to give them a proper funeral due to lack of finances—but now, congress has stepped up to provide some relief. Read More

Malik Beasley Ordered To Serve 120 Days In Jail After Pulling Out An Assault Rifle On A Family Outside Of His Home (Update)

It looks like Malik Beasley will have to serve some time behind bars later this year after he pled guilty to an assault charge, which stemmed from an incident where he pulled an assault rifle on a family that was outside of his home. Read More

Twitter Drags Michigan GOP Candidate For Wanting To Cancel Black History Month

Austin Chenge, the Black, “deeply conservative” 2022 Republican hopeful, announced on his social media platforms that he would replace Black History Month with “American History Month.” Read More

‘The Best Man: Final Chapters’ Limited Series With Original Cast Will Debut On Peacock The Best

“The Best Man” cast members are coming together again for a 10-episode series on Peacock. “The Best Man: Final Chapters” will take viewers into a world of love, friendship, and fights. Read More

Lil Uzi Vert Wants The New Elon Musk Brain Implant

As if the $24 million pink diamond implanted into his forehead wasn’t enough, Lil Uzi Vert is now ready for a brain implant. Read More

Jim Jones Wanted to Fight Lil Wayne: ‘I Wanted to F*ck Weezy Up’

According to Jim Jones, he almost put hands on Lil Wayne. Read More

Nipsey Hussle & Jay Z Collaborate For ‘Judas and The Black Messiah’

Fans were super excited when it was announced yesterday that Nipsey Hussle and Jay Z are dropping their collab from the ‘Judas and the Black Messiah‘ album this Friday, 2/12. Read More

New Children’s TV Series ‘Waffles + Mochi’ Starring Michelle Obama Will Premiere On Netflix

Former First Lady Michelle Obama will debut her new children’s series, ‘Waffles + Mochi,’ on Netflix. Read More

Woman Loses $100,000 After Being Catfished, Thought She Was Dating Bruno Mars

A north Texas woman reportedly got conned out of $100,000 by a man that convinced her she was in an online romance with Bruno Mars. Read More

Kelly’s Trial Postponed Until August Due to COVID-19

Looks like justice will be delayed yet again, R. Kelly’s New York jury trial has been delayed for a fourth time due to COVID-19 concerns. Read More

Super Bowl Pulls Lowest Viewership Since 2007 While Notching Record Streaming Numbers

The numbers are in, and the National Football League’s biggest game of the year — during this season of Covid — failed to top 100 million viewers this year. Read More

Halle Berry Fights Back Trolls Claiming She ‘Can’t Keep A Man’ [Photos]

Halle Berry has shut down online trolls who were criticising her dating history. After the Academy Award–winning actress posted a graphic that read, “Women don’t owe you shit,” on Instagram over the weekend. Read More

Former NFL Player Chad Wheeler’s Ex-Girlfriend Alleah Taylor Details Alleged Attack, Says He Told Her ‘Wow You’re Still Alive’

Alleah Taylor, the ex-girlfriend of now former Seattle Seahawks player Chad Wheeler has made her first TV appearance and shared more details of his alleged brutal attack against her. Read More

Michael B. Jordan Working On Muhammad Ali Series, Roc Nation To Executive Produce

Michael B. Jordan is working on a limited series about late boxing legend Muhammad Ali. The project, which is slated to air on Amazon, will also be produced by Jay-Z’s Roc Nation. Read More

Bow Wow: I Want To Join The WWE!

The rapper and actor revealed on Twitter that he wants to enter the sports world as a professional wrestler. Read More

Lawyer tells judge ‘I’m not a cat’ after a Zoom filter mishap in virtual court hearing

A livestream of a virtual court proceeding in Texas took an “appawling” turn when a lawyer appeared as a cat on screen. Read More

