LOCAL NEWS: Cleveland International Film Festival Presents “Bring Film Home” as Theme for 2021

The 45th annual Cleveland International Film Festival is once again going to be an all-streaming event, similar to last year after the COVID-19 pandemic forced the annual celebration to change from an in-person gathering to avoid person-to-person contact.

Despite the changes, that is not stopping CIFF45, which will once again go by CIFF45 Streams, from unveiling this year’s theme, which is “Bring Film Home.”

“Home” was chosen as a way to “celebrate the connections that will be formed, despite being physically apart, when viewing the on-screen stories” brought to the screen by filmmakers.

From WKYC 3News Cleveland:

The campaign was designed by the team at Type Twenty Seven.

“This year we wanted to embody the Cleveland International Film Festival community and reflect how—despite a physical distance—we are even more connected than ever,” says Brittyn DeWerth, Creative Director and Owner of Type Twenty Seven. “By showcasing our homes as theaters, we reinforce the camaraderie that has developed over the decades, forming a neighborhood of like-minded individuals who have decided to “Bring Film Home.” Among the features for CIFF45 include “filmmaker conversations and Q&As, audience voting, filmmaker awards, podcast episodes” and other festivities along with a ton of films that will be available to stream. CIFF45 Streams will also be available for an additional two days, stretching the festival to 14 days. Look for the entire lineup for this year’s Cleveland International Film Festival to be released on Mar. 12 at 11 a.m. Tickets will then go on sale starting at 11 a.m. for members on Mar. 22 and to the public on Mar. 26. Once you have purchased admission, you stream at clevelandfilm.org.

