The Bijou Star Files: Gorilla Glue Girl Is Donating Her Dough

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, February 15, 2021:

‘GORILLA GLUE GIRL’ TESSICA BROWN DONATING $20K FROM GOFUNDME HAUL …To Reconstructive Surgery Org Plus New Official Merchandise!?

Tessica Brown — aka ‘Gorilla Glue Girl’ — is paying it forward by giving a majority of her GoFundMe haul to a group supporting others going through similar ordeals or any others requiring expensive surgery. Read More Now in other Tessica Brown news she has apparently decided to make sure we don’t forget about her because she just dropped her own official line of merchandise. Read More

DONALD TRUMP ACQUITTED IN 2ND IMPEACHMENT TRIAL McConnell Blasts Him Postmortem

1:36 PM PT — Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell just went scorched earth on former President Trump, saying he WAS responsible for the U.S. Capitol riot and abandoned his duties as POTUS … but defended his decision to vote not guilty, all over what he considers a technicality in the process. Read More

Dave Chappelle Announces ‘Chappelle Show’ Return To Netflix

If you remember a few months back Dave Chappelle’s ‘Chappelle Show’ started streaming on Netflix and other platforms, Dave Chappelle asked everyone that was streaming to halt the show and for the streaming giants that didn’t want to comply, he asked you his fans to stop watching it along with the reason why. Viacom CBS, who owns the rights to the hit sketch show, licensed it for streaming without his permission, so Dave called his agent wanting to know if there was anything he could do to stop it, his agent said no, so Dave told his agent ‘F U’ then took his case to the court of public opinion. And guess what? It worked. Read More

PRESIDENT BIDEN Woman Arrested Near WH …LOADED GUN IN CAR, LETTER FOR 46

A woman was arrested near the White House after reportedly telling cops she had a special delivery for President Biden — a handwritten letter … but much more ominous is that she had a loaded gun in her car. Read More

MEGHAN MARKLE PREGNANT AGAIN Well-Wishes from Queen & Co.

Buckingham Palace responded to the baby news, speaking on behalf of Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip and Prince Charles, saying … “Her Majesty, the Duke of Edinburgh, the Prince of Wales and the entire family are ‘delighted’ and wish them well. Read More

MEEK VS. TEKASHI FACE-TO-FACE, ALMOST FIGHTING

Tekashi 6ix9ine and Meek Mill came an inch from trading punches early Sunday morning … as their long-standing beef reached a boiling point. Read More

JANET JACKSON 1986 ALBUM SOARS ON CHARTS

After Justin Timberlake Apology Janet Jackson got more than an apology from Justin Timberlake … she got a revival. Read More

Judge Rules That Kenosha, Wisconsin Shooter Kyle Rittenhouse Can Remain Out On Bail

A judge recently ruled that Rittenhouse can remain free out on bail as he awaits trial in his murder case that took the lives of Kenosha protestors last year. Read More

D’Angelo to Face Off Against ‘Friends’ in Verzuz at the Apollo Theater

D’Angelo is doing a ‘Verzuz’ — and he’s bringing along some ‘friends’ for the battle. Read More

Baton Rouge City Council Votes To Pass $4.5M Settlement For Alton Sterling’s Family

Five years after the death of Alton Sterling, the East Baton Rouge Metro Council voted on a $4.5 million settlement for his family. Read More

