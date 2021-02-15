216 Day Honors: Radio One Cleveland Celebrates 3rd Annual 216 Day!

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Radio One Cleveland Celebrates 3rd Annual 216 Day with 216 Day’s Honors!

Radio One Cleveland’s Operation’s Manager, Yonni Rude, announced the 3rd Annual 216 Day celebration on Tuesday, February 16, 2021. This year’s celebration will feature salutes to Cleveland based artists, record executives, and influencers who have played a significant role in contributing to the Cleveland music scene as a part of Radio One’s 216 Day Honors.

“Cleveland has a rich music history, and we love to celebrate our musical icons past, present, and future,” said Radio One Cleveland Operations Manager Yonni Rude. “We plan to make this an annual tradition in the years to come.”

This year’s 216 Day event will include an on-air celebration of the Cleveland music scene with live on-air mixes on Z107.9, incorporating some of Cleveland’s favorite hip hop and R&B songs during the Midday Mix with DJ Misses and Matty Willz, The B.I.O. Mix with DJ Ryan Wolf, the 8 O’Clock Mixtape with DJ Steph Floss, and the Drip Tape with Incognito and DJ KY. Cleveland classic songs will also be featured on 93.1 WZAK during the Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star on 216 Day!

Last year, Radio One commemorated the 2nd Annual 216 Day by hosting 216 Day Karaoke at the House of Blues in Cleveland. Listeners were encouraged to stop by the station’s promo booth to register for their chance to perform one of their favorite Cleveland based hip hop, or R&B songs live on stage at the House of Blues. There were also live performances by notable Cleveland hip hop and R&B artists, including Ray Jr, RTN Shank, Ty’Bri, and others.