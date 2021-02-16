The Bijou Star Files: Halle Berry Is Topless In Love At 54

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, February 16, 2020: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

Halle Berry Dances Topless With Boyfriend, Says At 54, It’s Never Too Late To Find Love: ‘Never Settle For Less’

Halle Berry took to Instagram today (Feb.14) to share an encouraging message for those who may have given up on finding love. Read More

Kandi Burruss Weighs In on Allegations Against T.I. and Tiny: ‘They Are Like Family to Me’

Kandi Burruss is breaking her silence on the allegations against T.I. and Tiny. Read More

COLIN KAEPERNICK TV PRODUCTION THREATENED BY ANTI-BLM GROUP

The Colin Kaepernick TV production is taking security measures in the wake of a threat at the hands of anti-BLM protesters … Read More

FAUCI WIN $1 MIL …For Defending Science!!!

Dr. Fauci has a million new reasons to smile, ’cause the guy just came up on a boatload of cash for sticking to the facts and the science during the pandemic. Read More

NFL STAR VINCENT JACKSON FOUND DEAD IN HOTEL ROOM… Cops Investigating

Vincent Jackson — a 3-time Pro Bowl wide receiver — was found dead in a hotel room in Florida on Monday, officials confirm. He was only 38. Read More

ZOOM CAT LAWYER I Was Embarrassed …BUT MEOW IT’S TIME TO CASH IN!!!

Rod Ponton, the Texas attorney who appeared as a cat in a Zoom court hearing, wants to turn his viral moment into cold, hard cash … right meow!!! Read More

President Biden Calls On Congress To Enact Commonsense Gun Law Reforms

Sunday marked the third anniversary of the tragic Parkland shooting. The same day, President Joe Biden called on Congress to institute “commonsense gun law reforms.” Read More

Four People In Oregon Test Positive For “Reduced” Severity COVID-19 After Receiving Vaccine

Several people in Oregon were diagnosed with COVID-19 and experienced “reduced” severity after receiving both doses of the vaccine. Read More

Lindsey Graham Argues Kamala Harris Could Be Impeached If Republicans Take Over The House

The second impeachment trial of Donald Trump opened “Pandora’s Box,” according to Sen. Lindsey Graham; he warns that Republicans could move to impeach VP Kamala Harris. Read More

The Future of Revolt’s “State Of The Culture” Show Uncertain

The future of Revolt’s ‘State Of The Culture’ is uncertain & there is some speculation that the show may not return for another season. ‘State Of The Culture’ is an American late-night talk show that centers around hip-hop, current events, and pop culture. Read More

Second Sexual Abuse Accuser Against T.I. & Tiny Hires Lisa Bloom

On Thursday (Feb.11) Lisa Bloom took to social media to announce that she has signed another accuser of T.I. and Tiny and encouraged people to reach out to her if they have any important information about the case. Read More

Ayesha Curry Receives Backlash For Posing Nude, Fans Claim She’s Being A ‘Hypocrite’

Ayesha Curry is receiving criticism and being called a ‘hypocrite’ by some fans. The 31-year-old cookbook author and wife of basketball player Steph Curry posed nude for an upcoming issue of her magazine, Sweet July. Read More

Kevin Hunter Appears To Accuse Wendy Willliams Of Being Absent Mother For Their Son

Kevin Hunter no longer feels like he has to hide his long time mistress and mother of his youngest child … Read More

Coming Soon to Netflix “Biggie: I Got A Story” [Video]

The upcoming Netflix film is led by director Emmett Malloy and produced by Diddy, the late rapper’s mother Voletta Wallace. Read More

Tekashi 6ix9ine Doc Director Calls Rapper a ‘Horrible Human Being’

The director of an upcoming 6ix9ine docuseries doesn’t have a lot of nice things to say about the rapper. Read More

Black CA couple lowballed by $500K in home appraisal, believe race was a factor

In the New Year, systemic racism has continued to force inequity in home ownership rates across the Bay Area, and Black families who are in a position to purchase a home often face discrimination. Read More

‘BACHELOR’ ALUMS ON CHRIS HARRISON Black Contestants Weigh In FIRE, TEACH OR FORGIVE HIM???

Chris Harrison excusing historical racism has left former Black contestants from the franchise divided on how to proceed with the host’s future — some say he needs teaching, others want him gone for good. Read More

