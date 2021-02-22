LOCAL NEWS: Akron to Celebrate Dick Goddard Day on February 24

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

A huge event is going to take place in the City of Akron to honor one of Cleveland’s most popular and familiar personalities of all-time.

The city is gearing up for the first annual “Dick Goddard Day” on Feb. 24 to remember the late WJW Fox 8 weatherman and longtime “animal rights activist.” Goddard had passed away on Aug. 4 last year at the age of 89.

Akron officials is asking residents, along with fans of Goddard, to “use their social media accounts to honor” him with the hashtag #DickGoddardDay. It is encouraged to use that hashtag with a photo of pets and their owners as way of remembrance.

That would be fitting as Goddard was a champion of animals all of his and career right until the end of his life.

From WEWS News 5 Cleveland:

An animal rights activist, Goddard successfully lobbied for what is called Goddard’s Law, which Gov. John Kasich signed in 2016. The law makes knowingly causing serious physical harm to a companion animal a felony. Goddard would also regularly advocate for pets with the phrase “Have your pets spayed or neutered.”

The first-ever Dick Goddard Day is going to be virtual, though Councilwoman Tara Samples is optimistic that there will be other ways to honor the iconic local television meteorologist in the future.

Click here to read more.

Article Courtesy of WEWS News 5 Cleveland

First Picture Courtesy of Henryk Sadura and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of Davel5957 and Getty Images