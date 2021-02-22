CLOSE
LOCAL NEWS: Cleveland Indians Could Be Allowed to Have 30% Capacity of Fans at Progressive Field

Kansas City Royals v Cleveland Indians

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine did have some encouraging news for Cleveland Indians fans at his press conference on Feb. 22 in regards to whether they can attend any home games this year.

Gov. DeWine made it clear that no official announcement will be made until Feb. 25 regarding the seating arrangements and COVID-19 health and safety guidelines at Progressive Field at Downtown Cleveland’s Gateway District.

From WKYC 3News Cleveland:

He did, however, reveal that he anticipates that teams across the state — including the Cleveland Indians — will be permitted to host 30 percent of their stadium capacities when they start their seasons this spring.

For the Indians, that means they’ll likely be allowed to host approximately 10,500 fans at Progressive Field to start the 2021 season.

Gov. DeWine also adds that though situations can change in regards to COVID-19, attendance could expand with more people getting vaccinated by the time summer rolls around.

The Indians have been prepared to deal with attendance and COVID-19 guidelines by teaming up with the Cleveland Clinic for a setup that would give fans a safer experience while enjoying a baseball game.

Click here to read more.

 

Exclusives
