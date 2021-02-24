CLOSE
Ahmaud Arbery's Mother Remembering and Fighting On Anniversary Of His Death

2020 not only unleashed a historic pandemic on us but 2020 also unleashed the reality of systemic racism in real time thanks to cell phones and social media as the world watched in horror as George Floyd was murdered under the knee of a police officer, it is also the reason that there is visual evidence for  justice to be sought for Ahmaud Arbery who was hunted down and  slaughtered like an animal while jogging, a murder that was getting shoveled under the rug until a video was released of what really happened.

It’s now been a year since Ahmaud Arbery’s murder, and although we are still waiting for justice to be served, his mother Wanda Cooper Jones and family attorney Lee Merritt are reflecting on her son’s death as well as his memory.  Wanda Cooper Jones also talked about the foundation that is being set up in his name.

Also on the anniversary of her sons death, Wanda Cooper Jones mother of Ahmaud Arbery has filed a wrongful death federal lawsuit on Tuesday in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Georgia alleging that the three white Georgia men charged with murder in the death of her son were acting as surrogate police when they chased him down and shot him.

