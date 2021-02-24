Nelly Is Celebrating 20th Anniversary Of ‘Country Grammar’

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Can you believe that it’s been 20 years since we first heard ‘I’m goin down down baby, yo’ street in a Range Rover, Street sweeper baby, cocked ready to let it go, Shimmy shimmy cocoa what? Listen to it pound, Light it up and take a puff, pass it to me now’ from the St. Louis-ville lyrical slugger, Nelly and his St. Lunatics!?

To commemorate the Diamond certified debut album ‘Country Grammar’ 20 year anniversary a now 46 year old Cornell Iral Haynes Jr., aka Nelly is dropping a live album along with a mini documentary highlighting his best-selling debut through animated clips, performance footage, and an exclusive interview with the artist.

Take a look at, Nelly – Country Grammar The Documentary below

Also On 93.1 WZAK: