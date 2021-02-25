CLOSE
OHIO NEWS: Gov. DeWine Gives Update on Sports and Entertainment Attractions in Regards to COVID-19

Spring and summer is coming and Ohio is starting to open things back up for those who miss the events and places that were closed off or at reduced capacity for much of 2020 due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

It was announced during a Feb. 25 press conference by Governor Mike DeWine that “new guidance” is slated for this year regarding the seasonal activities in 2021.

From WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland:

DeWine said sporting and entertainment venues can reopen with 25 percent indoor capacity and 30 percent outdoor capacity as long as other precautions, including designated pathways and seating pods, are followed.

The governor said he’s already been in contact with the Cleveland Indians and Cincinnati Reds, as well as the minor league teams.

Expect facial covering and physical distancing to continue as things continue to open up in pieces in Ohio.

Guidelines and rules for proms, graduations, banquet centers, wedding receptions, fairs, festivals and parades are to be followed very soon, though not all at once.

Still, it is a start for the state to slowly reopen its activities and events or allow more people to be admitted at the places that are popular in Ohio.

Here is what Gov. DeWine had to say on Twitter:

Are you ready to start attending the sporting and entertainment facilities again?

 

Click here to read more.

 

Article Courtesy of WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland

