Mr. Potato Head Has Changed Its Name to Just Potato Head as a Gender-Neutral Toy

One of the most iconic toy products of all-time is getting a makeover.

Hasbro has announced that Mr. Potato Head has shed the “Mr.” title from its name and identity.  That is not the only change coming to the “multi-billion dollar” toy that has been around since the 1940’s.

…Mr. Potato Head is now Potato Head, a gender neutral “modern makeover… Toy makers have been updating their classic brands to appeal to kids today. Barbie has shed its blonde image and now comes in multiple skin tones and body shapes. Thomas the Tank Engine added more girl characters. And American Girl is now selling a boy doll.” Hasbro’s decision came after noticing “how toddlers frequently play with the toy,” according to Fast Company.

The next time Potato Head is introduced in stores, “kids will have a blank slate to create same-sex families or single-parent families. It’s a prime example of the way heritage toy brands are evolving to stay relevant in the 21st century.”

Not everyone is thrilled with the changes as a number of online users are crying foul over the new version of Head.  You can tell which side they are on.

At least for those users, there is always the ‘Toy Story’ movies to look back on.  That and going on eBay to buy the old versions.

 

Will you support the new version of Potato Head?

 

Article Courtesy of Uproxx

First and Second Picture Courtesy of Michael Kovac and Getty Images

Third through Seventh Picture and First through Sixth Tweet Courtesy of Twitter and Uproxx

