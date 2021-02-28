CLOSE
HER STORY: Radio One Cleveland Celebrates Women’s History Month!

March is Women’s History Month and Radio One Cleveland is celebrating by telling Her Story, the stories of women from Northeast Ohio who are helping pave the way for the next generation.

This week we salute Renee Singleton, founder of the Cleveland-based marketing firm Singleton & Partners and the collaborative workspace and production facility S&P Work Lab.

Renee Singleton is a pioneer in the field of multicultural marketing; Singleton & Partners has been hailed as the first multicultural marketing firm in Northeastern Ohio.

Singleton is also a 2020 recipient of the Crain’s Cleveland Business’ Women of Note Award. She remains committed to helping clients implement relevant marketing campaigns to reach diverse communities.

Renee Singleton we honor you, for exemplifying the qualities of a Her-Story honoree.

